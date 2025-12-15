Seven LongHorn steak cuts fans say deliver the best flavor, value, and consistency.

LongHorn Steakhouse isn’t the fanciest or most expensive steakhouse, but it does have one of the most loyal followings of any chain restaurant. In fact, it is on my personal top-five favorite chains list. Why? I always say, while it’s not the best steakhouse I’ve ever been to, I’ve had better steaks at the reasonably priced restaurant than some double or triple the cost at other fancier steakhouses. “I’ve had better steaks at Longhorn than at Ruth’s Chris,” writes one diner. What should you order on your next visit? Here are 7 LongHorn Steakhouse cuts fans say are the best on the menu.

Flo’s Filet

Flo’s Filet, a 6- or 9-ounce serving of filet mignon, is my go-to order. Again, this isn’t the best filet I’ve ever had, but it’s honestly better than many far more expensive steaks I’ve had. The smaller size is under $22 and includes two sides, making it the most affordable option while still being delicious.

LongHorn Porterhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is also known for serving delicious, high-value steaks. The LongHorn®* Porterhouse, $34.99, is the "biggest steak in the game wearing our name!" says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse "combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor."

New York Strip

I am a sucker for a fabulous New York Strip. The LongHorn version is a “classic done right,” a “thick, custom” 12-ounce piece of meat seasoned edge-to-edge and “kissed” by the flame to enhance its rich, distinct flavor. There is also a new 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip, the thick-cut New York Strip coated with the chain’s “7-Pepper seasoning, fire-grilled and finished with a brown butter herb sauce.”

Outlaw Ribeye

The Outlaw Ribeye is a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” states LongHorn. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners love it. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says.

Renegade Sirloin

The Renegade Sirloin, starting at $16.29, is LongHorn’s most budget-friendly steak, a “lean and hearty center-cut top sirloin” generously seasoned with their signature Prairie Dust and “grilled to perfection.”

Fire-Grilled T-Bone

The Fire-Grilled T-Bone, $30.49, is two signature cuts, one bone. “Our T-Bone combines the rich flavor of a strip with a tender buttery filet in one big 18 oz. bone-in cut. Boldly seasoned with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled to perfection,” the menu reads. “Longhorn is actually amazing for a chain. Their Tbone is awesome,” writes a Redditor.

Ribeye

And finally, the Ribeye, $26.99, is the chain’s top-selling steak, a “well-marbled, juicy 12 oz. ribeye seasoned and expertly grilled by our Grill Masters for the best flavor in every bite,” they say. “Best is very, very subjective. On pure taste I love the outlaw ribeye, but it’s often too much off me so I’m more likely to order and enjoy the entirety of the regular ribeye,” writes a Redditor.