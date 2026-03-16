5 of the Best Orders at Maggiano’s Little Italy, According to Chefs

Top chefs reveal their favorite must-try appetizers, entrees, and dessert on the Maggiano's menu.

Some chains get a bad rap for prioritizing mass production over creativity and quality, but Maggiano’s Little Italy is a standout.

“Maggiano’s Little Italy understands that great Italian food is about generous portions, bold flavors, and recipes rooted in tradition,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “They consistently deliver comforting classics with quality ingredients and the kind of warm, family-style experience that keeps guests coming back.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy is Italian-inspired and Italian-American—delicious and comforting, but not authentic in the traditional Italian sense. The chain isn’t trying to be something it’s not. Instead, the focus is on good food and good service at a great value. While everything on the menu is craveable, there are a few remarkable items, and Chef Dennis shares the top five must-try picks.

Crispy Mozzarella

Mozzarella sticks are usually seen as simple comfort food, but they can go wrong at restaurants in a few key ways. The cheese can be over- or undercooked, the breading can be too thick or greasy, and if low-quality cheese is used, it can be rubbery. But Chef Dennis says Maggiano’s gets it right.

“I love Maggiano’s Crispy Mozzarella because it’s perfectly breaded and fried until golden, giving you that satisfying crunch before you hit the creamy, melted center. Paired with a bright marinara, it’s simple Italian comfort done right.”

Italian Chopped Salad

Another nice way to start your meal is with the Italian Chopped Salad.

“A great chopped salad is all about balance, and Maggiano’s nails it with crisp lettuce, savory meats, sharp cheese, and a zesty vinaigrette,” says Chef Dennis. “Every bite is layered with texture and flavor, which is exactly what a proper Italian salad should deliver.”

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Famous Rigatoni “D”

The Famous Rigatoni “D” is a flavor-packed, comforting, and indulgent take on a classic Italian-American pasta dish.

According to Chef Dennis, “Rigatoni D” is rich, hearty, and packed with bold flavors from tender chicken, mushrooms, and a touch of heat in that creamy Marsala sauce. It’s the kind of pasta dish that feels indulgent without losing its Italian soul.”

Linguini Di Mare

If you’re in the mood for seafood, the Linguini Di Mare is a go-for for Chef Dennis.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“When I order seafood pasta, I want generous portions and perfectly cooked shellfish, and this dish delivers both. The light tomato broth lets the shrimp, mussels, and clams shine without overpowering their natural sweetness.”

Tiramisu

It’s not always doable, but saving room for dessert at Maggiano’s Little Italy is worth it. Chef Dennis highly recommends the tiramisu.

“Tiramisu should be light, creamy, and balanced between espresso and cocoa, and Maggiano’s version hits those notes beautifully. It’s the perfect finish to a big Italian meal without feeling too heavy.”