7 Mail-Order Prime Ribs Shoppers Say Are the Best

Shoppers say these seven mail-order prime ribs deliver standout flavor and holiday quality.

If you want a beautiful prime rib for your holiday table but don’t have access to a good butcher or meat counter, a mail-order company is an easy, stress-free solution. Simply order the prime rib online and, depending on the company, shoppers know they are going to get something exceptional, either precooked or ready to roast at home. So which brands are the ones worth spending money on? Here are seven mail-order prime ribs shoppers say are the best.

HoneyBaked Ham Prime Rib

After years of serving up delicious ham, pork, and turkey items, HoneyBaked Ham is now offering customers Prime Rib, launching just in time for Christmas and New Years for pick up at HoneyBaked’s 500+ locations. This beautiful USDA Choice prime rib is cooked to rare and packaged perfectly—I tried it early and loved how well the flavors and tenderness were preserved. Just heat and eat—it couldn’t be easier. All other items are still available via shipping.

Force of Nature Rib Roast

The Grass Fed Beef Standing Rib Roast from Force of Nature is a true show stopper, and delicious to boot (like everything else they sell). “This 3-rib roast is 100% grass-fed, grass-finished, and regeneratively raised — crafted to be the centerpiece we wanted to serve our own families. Richly marbled, full of flavor, and nutrient-dense, it delivers pure indulgence and feel-good nourishment in every bite,” the company says.

Allen Brothers Bone-In Rib Roast

Customers love the Dry-Aged USDA Prime Bone-In Rib Roast at Allen Brothers, aged for a minimum of 30 days. “The roast was the main course for a dual 80th birthday celebration. Served 13 people adequately. You can’t find this quality in Texarkana. 5 stars,” one happy customer said.

Kansas City Steak Company Prime Rib Roast

The Traditional Rub Prime Rib Roast from Kansas City Steak Company (seasoned with garlic, onion, celery, coriander, and thyme) is outstanding, shoppers say. “Caused raves from the 17 adults who attended,” one customer shared. “This was the second time I used your prime rib, the meat was spectacular and the traditional seasoning took it to another level.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snake River Farms Bone-in Prime Rib

Customers say the Bone-in Prime Rib at Snake River Farms (USDA Choice) is the best they’ve ever had. “This prime rib roast is amazing. I did reverse sear and it was perfect,” one happy shopper said.

44 Steaks Smoked Prime Rib

The Pre-Cooked Smoked Prime Rib from 44 Steaks is exceptional, fans say. “I wish this was available all year round. It is sooooo tasty! I get a couple of them when they are available for the holidays so I can have extra. They are smoked to perfection and melts in your mouth. Not chewy like some other companies sell,” one shopper said.

Pat Lafrieda Bone-In Prime Rib Roast

The Bone-In Prime Rib Roast from Pat Lafrieda is always excellent. “Best prime rib. Incredible,” one shopper said. “It was perfectly trimmed and tied. It was also more than a pound greater than was advertised. I’ve done a substantial amount of business with Pat LaFrieda in the past and the company provides stellar service, and stellar meats,” another raved.