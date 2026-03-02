7 Best Meatball Subs in America in 2026

These chains serve hot, saucy meatball subs worth the trip.

The meatball sub is as American as apple pie, created by Italian immigrants and now one of the most popular sandwiches in the country. This staple deli item is as simple as it gets—meatball, sauce, and cheese on a roll, but the flavor is anything but simple. A well-made meatball sub with great ingredients is the ultimate comfort food, especially during the winter months when only a hot sandwich will hit the spot. So many incredible independent spots (especially in the northeast) offer this staple, but what about chains? Here are seven restaurants offering the best meatball subs you can get right now.

Dave’s Cosmic Subs

Dave’s Cosmic Subs offers the Dave’s Best Meatball Ever, a sub made with Meatballs, Psychedelic Sauce, Marinara, Provolone, Romano Cheese, Crushed Red Peppers, and Herbs. “This meatball sub has to be the best meatball sub ever. I was getting flashbacks to my childhood in every bite. I’ve had many meatball subs in my day, but this sub has changed the game for me,” one fan raved.

Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut‘s “The Bomb” is a Meatball sub made with meatballs, marinara, green bell pepper, mushrooms, double provolone, and Shake sauce. Every aspect of this sandwich is outstanding, and the sandwich itself is huge. Beef-lovers will also appreciate the AK-47 French Dip, which my husband says is, and I quote, the best sandwich he’s ever had in his life.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Capriotti’s

The fan-favorite Capriotti’s Classic Meatball sub is made with savory meatballs topped with marinara sauce, provolone, and Romano cheese. This sub can be modified to taste, and fans can’t get enough. “Couldn’t fight the urge for a Capriotti’s Meatball Sandwich!” one diner said. “Wanted it sooo bad that I went for the Medium over the Small and dressed it with grilled onions and sweet peppers! It was amazing and so satisfying to say the least.”

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs Sweet & Spicy Meatball is a hearty, delicious sandwich made with Italian meatballs, melted provolone, and zesty marinara, topped with Captain Sorensen’s® Datil Pepper Hot Sauce and red pepper flakes. Those who prefer a more classic meatball sub will like the Firehouse Meatball Sub, made from Italian meatballs, melted provolone, zesty marinara and Italian seasonings with a dill pickle spear served on the side.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The Mama’s Meatball sub at Potbelly Sandwich Works is made with homestyle beef and pork meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, provolone, and Italian seasoning. Those who want to turn up the heat can add signature Hot Peppers. The Pizza Melt (pepperoni, old-world capicola, crumbled meatball, smothered in marinara sauce, provolone, Italian seasoning, mushrooms) is also an excellent choice.

DiBellas Subs

The Italian Meatball at DiBellas Subs is made with beef & pork meatballs slow-cooked in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese and shredded Asiago cheese on a fresh-baked everything roll. This sandwich comes in small, medium or large, and can be customized. “The thing I love about DiBella’s is that they’re always fresh and prepared perfectly. Their meatball sub is one of the best you’ll have and their fresh cold cut subs are also excellent,” one diner shared.

PrimoHoagies

The Old World Meatball Hoagie at PrimoHoagies is made with Meatballs, sharp provolone cheese and grated Romano cheese, served the Primo’s way (black Pepper and oregano). “Best hoagies and meatball sandwiches in the city,” one fan said. “Also the very best coleslaw.”