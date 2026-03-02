4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Mongolian Beef, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chains serving tender, savory Mongolian beef.

Mongolian beef has earned a devoted following for good reason. Its tender beef, with slightly crispy edges, is coated in a savory-sweet soy sauce and accented with aromatic garlic and ginger, making every bite irresistible. Popular in American-Chinese cuisine, it’s typically cooked quickly over high heat in a wok, where the sauce caramelizes, delivering a fast, flavorful meal. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table to share the top four chains.

P.F. Chang’s

I’ll always love P.F. Chang’s. When I first moved to LA, I tried the chain for the first time and loved it. It’s stylish, upscale, yet casual and inviting. Plus, the food is delicious. Buchanan says the Mongolian Beef is a must-try. “The beef is sliced thin and cooked quickly so it stays tender,” she says. “The sauce leans savory with noticeable garlic and soy rather than being overly sweet. The scallions add freshness and a bit of bite.”

BD’s Mongolian Grill

BD’s Mongolian Grill lets diners customize their meal exactly the way they like it while delivering bold, wok-fired flavors. Guests pick their proteins, vegetables, sauces, and spices, then watch as their creations are quickly stir-fried in front of them. “Because it’s cooked on a large flat grill, the beef gets a light sear that adds depth,” Buchanan explains. “You can control how much sauce goes in, so it doesn’t end up heavy. It’s bold without feeling sticky.”

Pei Wei

Pei Wei offers fresh, flavorful Asian-inspired dishes for diners who want a good meal fast. The menu features a wide variety of options—from noodles and stir-fries to rice bowls and protein-packed salads—often made to order with bold sauces and fresh ingredients. The Mongolian Steak Bowl is a fan favorite. “The sauce coats the beef evenly and has a balanced sweet-and-savory flavor,” says Buchanan. “The onions stay slightly crisp, which keeps the dish from feeling flat. The portion size is solid for a fast-casual spot.”

Pick Up Stix

Pick Up Stix is fast, flavorful, and dependable. The Mongolian Steak Bow is made with wok-seared steak, garlic, scallions, and mushrooms, tossed in a tasty sauce that Buchanan loves. "The beef has a clean soy-based sauce that isn't overly thick," she says. " It holds up well over rice without turning soupy. The flavor stays straightforward and not overly sugary."