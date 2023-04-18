50 Best Healthy Ground Beef Recipes for Weight Loss

Red meat often comes up in conversations as being "bad for you." But, if it's prepared in healthy ground beef recipes, sourced from grass-fed cows, and eaten in moderation, it can actually be a nutritious food.

Aside from delivering amino acids that increase satiety, speed up metabolism, and build lean muscle, ground beef contains healthy doses of iron, zinc, niacin, selenium, vitamin E, and B vitamins—nutrients that support blood formation, as well as brain and nervous system function. And it's easy to incorporate red meat into meals, especially when you're cooking with ground beef.

We know you probably have some questions about ground beef. Read on for the answers, plus 50 easy, healthy ground beef recipes you and your whole family will love.

RELATED: 5 Healthy Meals You Can Cook for Under $5, Says Dietitian

Can I eat ground beef on a diet?

Yes, you can. The World Cancer Research Fund recommends limiting weekly consumption of red meat to three portions a week (about 12–18 ounces total). Consuming calories in excess, whether they're from fat or other macronutrients, results in one thing: weight gain. Ground beef is sold with anywhere between 5–30% fat, giving you the option to choose from 70–95% lean varieties. However, the leaner the cut, the lower the vitamin and mineral content. So no, you don't have to stop eating red meat completely.

We recommend going for 90% lean, which yields fewer calories and fat than regular ground beef. When possible, it's best to go for grass-fed. It contains more heart-healthy omega-3s, less saturated fat, and as much as four times the vitamin E.

How to cook ground beef

According to the USDA, unless you freeze the meat, you should cook ground beef within two days of purchasing it. Fortunately, ground beef is very simple to make and cooks fairly quickly.

In order to whip up a healthy ground beef recipe ASAP, all you really need is a skillet and a stovetop. Place the meat in the skillet—along with any seasonings—and wait for all the pieces to brown, stirring occasionally. When they're no more pink meat, that's how you know the meat is done. You can keep browning it in the pan for as long as you like to get that desired level of crispness.

What can I make with ground beef?

From a classic bowl of chili to a cheeseburger pizza, the possibilities are endless. Here, we've compiled a list of 50 of the best healthy ground beef recipes you can make right at home.

1 Copycat Big Mac

We replace the mystery meat with lean ground sirloin (but you could also use lean ground beef), sear it in a cast-iron skillet until beautifully browned, then bring the classic ingredients together inside a single, squishy sesame seed bun.

Get our recipe for a Copycat Big Mac.

2 Copycat Taco Bell Chili Cheese Burrito Recipe

For a healthier alternative to even the most nutritious Taco Bell menu items around, this copycat chili cheese burrito recipe lets you bring the beauty of the Bell home to your kitchen, where you can oversee all the ingredients used. Combined with fiber-rich legumes, this protein-packed burrito is sure to satiate your appetite for hours on end. But before rolling up with just any old pound of ground beef, remember to definitely opt for 90% lean beef to mitigate some unwanted calories and fat.

Get our recipe for a Copycat Taco Bell Chili Cheese Burrito.

3 Easy Stuffed Zucchini Boats

A fresh take on stuffed bell peppers or stuffed eggplant, these ground beef-stuffed zucchini boats combine a medley of Italian flavors while also supplying you and your family with a hefty serving of delicious summer veggies. Though the overall cook time is about 45 minutes, you can simplify the process by sautéing your lean ground beef and veggie stuffing the day before or the morning of your meal, then prepare your zucchini boats 20 or so minutes before plating the rest of your meal.

Get the recipe from the Seasoned Mom.

4 Ground Beef Lettuce Wraps

Fast and easy to prepare yet dynamic and delicious in taste, these lettuce wraps are a classic healthy ground beef recipe you'll want to make again and again. Whether your weight loss plan involves limiting your carbohydrate intake or you're just not feeling the prospect of another sandwich wrap or burrito, this is the meal for you! It's difficult to find fault in this winning combo of crisp, cold, crunchy lettuce and warm, savory, flavorful, lean ground beef.

Get the recipe from Food Folks and Fun.

5 Ground Beef Dinner With Summer Vegetables[/slidetitle] This simple sauté will let you put your newly learned beef browning skills to the test, courtesy of Chef Savarese's advice. Best of all, the use of fresh produce will brighten up your basic beef with an array of flavors that are as diverse as the vitamins and nutrients provided by this meal. Get the recipe from the Seasoned Mom. [slidetitle num="6"]One Skillet 'Egg Roll in a Bowl' [slidetitle num="6"]One Skillet 'Egg Roll in a Bowl' Having the willpower to say "no" to some of your favorite takeout indulgences is perhaps one of the most difficult aspects of remaining committed to your weight loss journey. But just because you can't say, head down to your favorite local Chinese food spot to order a bunch of egg rolls, doesn't mean you have to sacrifice the flavors you love. The key is knowing how to creatively position these tastes to cater to your cravings without also packing in the extra calories. That's what makes this recipe so great—egg roll lovers can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to this lighter stir-fry alternative to their deep-fried fave. Though this dish tastes great with lean ground beef, it's versatile enough to use ground turkey, ground chicken, or ground pork should you want to change things up. Get the recipe from the Seasoned Mom. 7 Ground Beef Tacos

All you need is 15 minutes to cook up this perfectly seasoned beef, and you're on your way to some truly delicious tacos. You simply have to cook the meat in a skillet, and once it starts browning, you add in cumin, paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper. This creates taco beef that isn't saucy, so you can go ahead and add homemade pico de gallo to each taco for some added "sauce."

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats.

8 Copycat Wendy's Chili

Thanks to a clear list of ingredients on the Wendy's website, it was easy to put together this recipe. According to the list, the Wendy's chili has a chili base, tomatoes, chili beans, pink beans, kidney beans, onions, celery, green peppers, ground beef, chili pepper, garlic powder, and spices. While the recipe also has sugar and modified corn starch in it, we know that you can have a delicious chili without either of those additives, so we didn't bother adding them into our version.

Get our recipe for Copycat Wendy's Chili.

RELATED: The 15 Best High-Protein Fast Food Meals

9 Swedish Meatballs

This version of the Swedish meatball cuts the beef with turkey, which is tender and light like veal, but considerably leaner. You'll save on calories, but you'll gain considerably on taste!

Get our recipe for Swedish Meatballs.

RELATED: 45+ Best Cozy Casserole Recipes for Weight Loss

Sign up for our newsletter!

10 Beef Tacos

While there are many different types of taco combinations to make (like shrimp or pork carnitas), nothing can truly beat the classic combination of a beef taco. This beef taco recipe is the exact type of thing you would imagine when planning for Taco Tuesday, and much healthier than making a quick order over at Taco Bell.

Get our recipe for Beef Tacos.

11 Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli

Also known as "bean stew," this classic Italian dish can easily be made at home—for fewer calories! We are sorry they don't come with Olive Garden breadsticks, though.

Get our recipe for Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli.

RELATED: 45+ Best Healthy Copycat Restaurant Recipes to Try Tonight

12 Cheeseburger Pizza

This dish allows you to get the best of both worlds: pizza and a cheeseburger! Of course, no cheeseburger is complete without pickles, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and onion, right? This blogger added all of those key toppings to her creation. Ditch the bun and grab the pizza dough, it's time to go to work!

Get the recipe from Foxes Love Lemons.

13 Jalapeño Cheeseburger

This jalapeño cheeseburger recipe packs a bite for you spice lovers, while still staying lean thanks to a few smart swaps, which cut calories dramatically. This is a restaurant-worthy burger you can actually perfect right in your own kitchen.

Get our recipe for Jalapeño Cheeseburger.

14 Slow Cooker Beef Goulash

What if we told you there's a way you can make a meal that not only tastes great, but requires minimal effort on your part and is healthy for you? Enter our hearty slow cooker beef goulash recipe.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Beef Goulash.

RELATED: 14 Biggest Slow Cooker Mistakes That Will Ruin Your Dinner

15 Sliders

One sliders recipe wasn't enough, we give you two, so you'll be able to deliver some huge flavor for a truly mini caloric price tag. They're great for appetizers, snacks, and parties!

Get our recipe for Sliders.

16 Fajita 'Nachos' With Avocado Crema

How clever is this? Fiber-filled bell peppers take the place of tortilla chips in this flavor-packed nacho recipe—a healthy ground beef recipe if we've ever seen one. Chili powder, ground cumin, salt, and garlic powder make up the fajita seasoning that gives the ground beef a special kick, and Greek yogurt, avocado, and lime juice make for a tangy avocado cream sauce.

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds

17 Bolognese Sauce

This Bolognese follows the same technique used for an authentic, velvety sauce, but subs in turkey for veal and lean sirloin for beef (but if you can only find ground beef, that works just fine). You can serve this over dried spaghetti or fettuccine, but fresh pasta really is best.

Get our recipe for Bolognese Sauce.

18 Stuffed Bell Peppers

It's important to make sure you're meeting your daily veggies servings, so why not make them the star of the dish? In this healthy ground beef recipe, bell peppers are stuffed with ground beef, rice, mushrooms, corn, plenty of herbs, and some cheese for a hearty dish that will truly leave you feeling full and satisfied.

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush.

19 Paleo Bacon-Chile Burgers With Guacamole and Fresh Salsa

While some popular chains do sell burgers with more than 1,000 calories, you can actually enjoy a delicious burger with bacon (yes, bacon!) for a mere 402 calories. By simply adding some guacamole and fresh salsa, you'll have a flavorful patty that will keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Get our recipe for Paleo Bacon-Chile Burgers With Guacamole and Fresh Salsa.

20 Red Wine-Infused Mushroom Swiss Burger

One of the many by-products of the Great Burger Boom of the 21st Century is what you might call the bourgie burger. You'll recognize it by its exotic condiments and its 20-syllable menu name. Even chains like Ruby Tuesday and Chili's have tried their hands at the bougie burger—with predictably precarious results. Our take on the upscale dish is a mushroom swiss burger, and it's a snap to make, tastes like it costs 20 bucks, and packs fewer calories than an average salad. This recipe calls for ground sirloin, but you can easily substitute with lean ground beef instead.

Get our recipe for Red Wine-Infused Mushroom Swiss Burger.

RELATED: 13+ Best Healthy Hamburger Recipes for Weight Loss

21 Meatballs With Polenta

This recipe lightens up the meatball (using sirloin and turkey instead of veal and pork), but, more importantly, it ditches the spaghetti in favor of polenta, an Italian staple of stone-ground corn with a fraction of the calories, but just as hearty, creamy, and completely delicious.

Get our recipe for Meatballs with Polenta.

22 Shepherd's Pie

This is meat and potato fare at its finest: a slow-simmered mixture of ground red meat and vegetables blanketed with a warm cover of mashed potatoes in one shepherd's pie recipe. The dish is traditionally made with lamb (you know, since shepherds look after sheep), but sirloin—or lean ground beef—makes a leaner and perfectly tasty pie.

Get our recipe for Shepherd's Pie.

23 Taco Salad With Ground Beef

A twist on the basic taco is to turn it into a taco salad. But don't worry, just because you're ditching the shells (and saving yourself some calories!) you won't miss them, as this recipe amps up every other ingredient. Yes, that means more meat, beans, and veggies! You can even skip the sour cream and swap in plain Greek yogurt in its place for an even healthier version.

Get the recipe from Averie Cooks.

24 Asian Beef Ramen Noodles

Ramen noodles might get a bad rep, but this recipe proves they can be tasty and hey, pretty good for you, too! With the addition of ground beef, onion, garlic, and beansprouts, you just need one pot and a few minutes to have this tasty meal ready to eat.

Get the recipe from RecipeTin Eats.

25 Patty Melt

The bad news is you can't have this inspired creation, or any other restaurant-style burger, without a massive caloric investment. The good news is that our immensely satisfying 340-calorie version of the patty melt is never more than 15 minutes away in the comfort of your very own kitchen. While this recipe calls for either ground sirloin or ground turkey, you can still keep it lean by using lean ground beef instead.

Get our recipe for Patty Melt.

RELATED: The Best Classic Recipes Your Grandma Used to Make

26 Pan Burger With Fried Egg and Special Sauce

There's nothing quite like taking a bite out of a juicy burger, and while the idea of firing up the grill might seem daunting, you don't actually have to cook a burger that way. Instead, you can pan-fry your patty for an easy way to satisfy your burger craving. However, we take things one step further, creating the perfect fried egg burger, complete with a special sauce that rivals any you would find at a restaurant.

Get our recipe for Pan Burger With Fried Egg and Special Sauce.

27 Classic Italian Meatballs

From an Italian grandmother herself, here's how to make classic Italian meatballs at home, simmered in a spicy sausage-tomato sauce for hours before serving on a bed of pasta. Or keep it low-carb with zucchini noodles!

Get our recipe for Classic Italian Meatballs.

28 One-Skillet Taco Pasta

Sure, traditional pasta is great. But have you tried taco pasta? This easy dinner recipe takes all of the things you love about tacos—seasonings, spice, and yes, cheese—and converts them into a pasta format. Taco Tuesday is about to take on a whole new meaning.

Get our recipe for One-Skillet Taco Pasta.

RELATED: 9 Hacks for the Best Tacos Ever

29 Cowboy Burger

The inspiration for this cowboy burger comes from a Carl's Jr. classic, the Western Bacon Cheeseburger, a how-can-it-not-be-delicious commingling of beef, barbecue sauce, and fried onions. Problem is, the small version of Carl's burger packs 750 calories and a full day's worth of saturated fat. Thankfully, ours doesn't! Use lean ground beef instead of ground bison or beef sirloin if you can't find them.

Get our recipe for Cowboy Burger.

30 Italian Meatball Soup

Though it's light in calories, this is still a potent bowl of goodness—served with a lightly dressed salad, it makes for an incredible weekday dinner. Also perfect for meal planning as it will keep great frozen in the fridge. Double the recipe and you'll be set for the week!

Get our recipe for Italian Meatball Soup.

RELATED: 31 Best Healthy Instant Pot Soup Recipes for Weight Loss

31 Whole30 Beef Burrito Bowls

Deconstruct a classic burrito bowl, remove grains and dairy, and you'll get this satisfying and healthy beef burrito bowl. We're using cauliflower rice instead of regular rice, and rely on spices and vegetables to punch up the flavors.

Get our recipe for Whole30 Beef Burrito Bowls.

32 Copycat Cracker Barrel Meatloaf

This meatloaf can be made in all different types of ways. However, to make sure this meatloaf was a close copycat of the Cracker Barrel meatloaf, we decided to find the meatloaf ingredient list on their website. According to Cracker Barrel, their meatloaf recipe has tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Hence why this recipe has a whole can of tomatoes, as well as diced green peppers and onions.

Get our recipe for Copycat Cracker Barrel Meatloaf.

33 Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs

Traditional meatballs are made with a mixture of beef, pork, and veal. Turkey, lean and tender, replaces the latter two in these meatballs, saving you major calories while simultaneously providing your taste buds with major yum.

Get our recipe for Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs.

34 Instant Pot Keto Cheeseburger Soup

Typically, cheeseburger soup consists of the following delicious ingredients: ground beef, cheese, and potatoes. But what if you're attempting the keto diet and can't have those extra net carbs? Whether you're attempting the keto diet, or simply looking for more low-carb meal ideas, this Instant Pot keto cheeseburger soup is perfect to have for dinner (or lunches!) throughout the week.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Keto Cheeseburger Soup.

RELATED: 11 Best Low-Carb Fast-Food Orders, According to Dietitians

35 Smashed A.1. Swiss Burger

This style of burger maximizes crust development and helps the beef retain a ton of juiciness. Try it once, and you may never go back to bulky grilled burgers again.

Get our recipe for Smashed A.1. Swiss Burger.

36 Cheesy Avocado Quesadillas

Avocados are always a go-to weight-loss food, so why not add them to a quesadilla? According to research published in the journal Diabetes Care, a diet rich in monounsaturated fat can prevent abdominal body fat distribution by actually turning off certain fat genes. And that's not all—a study published in Nutrition Journal found that participants who ate half a fresh avocado with lunch reported a 40% decreased appetite for up to 5 hours afterward. This idea has us thinking about stuffing less cheese and more avocado into our quesadillas.

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious.

37 Instant Pot Chili

To keep this Instant Pot chili recipe keto, we decided to leave the beans out of it. Not only for those who are attempting a low-carb diet, but for all of those bean haters who believe a can of black beans or kidney beans should never grace the holy presence of a pot of chili.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Chili.

38 Whole30 Shepherd's Pie

To stand in for the creamy sauce and cheese topping, we pour a mixture of coconut milk and nutritional yeast over the top before baking. Everyone will love this Whole30 shepherd's pie, whether you're following Whole30 guidelines or not!

Get our recipe for Whole30 Shepherd's Pie.

39 Slow Cooker Beef Chili

Whether it's winter or summer, we say anytime is a good time for a hearty bowl of chili. This recipe features staples like ground beef, kidney and black beans, cheese, and veggies for a spicy, protein-packed meal that will fill you up, yet still have you wanting seconds.

Get the recipe from Averie Cooks.

40 Slow Cooker Lasagna With Ground Beef

No meal pleases a crowd better than lasagna, and this version is whipped up in a slow cooker, so all you have to do is layer in all the ingredients and let it cook for a few hours. It's perfect for busy weeknights or when you still need to get the rest of your dinner party in order before your guests arrive. This lasagna goes classic, mixing ground beef, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and fresh basil. Is your mouth already watering?

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

41 Meatloaf

OK, so we know meatloaf has a very distinct look to it, but there is still plenty of ground beef in there that makes up the loaf, so we naturally had to include it in our recipe roundup. And why not return to a classic dish from your childhood? This meatloaf is juicy and tasty, and we promise it's unlike the ones you've had before.

Get the recipe from RecipeTin Eats.

42 One-Pot Beef Stroganoff

If you're looking for a classic meal that only requires one pot, this is the one for you. Not only is there less cleanup, but for this dish specifically, you'll want the pasta to be perfectly coated in all the flavors that come from the ground beef and broth. What's a good beef stroganoff if it's not dripping in flavor, right?

Get the recipe from Taste & Tell.

RELATED: 30 Quick & Easy One-Pot Meals

43 Ground Beef and Broccoli

Drop the takeout menu once and for all with this recipe. When you're craving Chinese food, it's easy to just call your local restaurant, but why not try your hand at making classic dishes like beef and broccoli? This healthy ground beef recipe is ready in 15 minutes and requires just one dish. Plus, you'll be saving yourself tons of calories and eating a meal that isn't drowning in sodium as takeout often tends to be.

Get the recipe from FiveHeartHome.

44 Swedish Meatballs

Transport your tastebuds from Ireland to Sweden with these gravy-battered meatballs. Pair them with mashed cauliflower or veggie noodles for a balanced meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious.

45 Beef Enchiladas

When you're craving Mexican food, don't think about heading to the drive-thru when you can whip up some enchiladas right at home that are guaranteed to be the much healthier option. The best part about this recipe is that you can easily freeze the leftovers, so you'll have more on hand.

Get the recipe from Diethood.

46 Ground Beef Stuffed Manicotti

Manicotti is one of those comfort foods you might turn to, and making these stuffed shells yourself will make you appreciate the dish even more. Pasta filled with meat, cheese, and sauce? Nothing is better. Plus, this is another meal you can easily freeze and heat up when you need a quick dinner. Pair it with a salad, and you're good to go.

Get the recipe from Taste & Tell.

47 Shepherd's Pie Loaded Baked Potatoes

Originally a way to use leftovers, Shepherd's pie has become a menu staple in Irish pubs around the U.S. Channel your inner Irishman (or woman!) and whip up this savory meal—this time, it's on top of baked potatoes!

Get the recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips.

48 Crockpot Mexican Casserole

A crock pot or other slow cooker is a great way to cut down on prep time, making them a staple for easy ground beef recipes. This Mexican casserole combines classic ingredients like black beans, ground beef, bell pepper, cheese, corn, and spices with protein-packed quinoa and Greek yogurt for a filling and wholesome meal.

Get the recipe from Well Plated by Erin.

49 Chimichurri Beef and Rice

If you're not as familiar with chimichurri sauce, prepare to have your tastebuds awakened. The herb-based Argentinian sauce is usually paired with steak, but here, it's added to one of our favorite healthy ground beef recipes along with rice for a one-pan dinner you're going to turn to again and again.

Get the recipe from Cooking Classy.

50 Korean Beef Bowl

Also known as beef bulgogi, this dish is typically made with thinly sliced ribeye and served over rice. However, this food blogger decided to shake things up by swapping out the ribeye with ground beef and rice with udon noodles. The ground beef is seasoned with sweet and spicy gochujang sauce and soy sauce, giving it an umami flavor. Topped with fresh vegetables, herbs, micro greens, and cashews, this bowl is sure to liven up any dinner table.

Get the recipe from Real Food by Dad.

And if you can't get your hands on ground beef, try one of these 107 Vegetarian Recipes for When the Meat Aisle Is Empty.

A version of this story was originally published in March 2017. It has been updated to include additional entries.