7 Best New Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves October 8th

One of my favorite things about Aldi? Every week, the cult favorite grocery store drops new and exciting products, ranging from delicious food and refreshing beverages to furniture and clothing. This week, so many new fall-inspired finds are hitting the grocery section shelves that you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves the week of October 8th.

Short Ribs

I love slow-simmered short ribs in the fall. This week, pay just $7.29 per pound for Black Angus USDA Choice Beef Short Ribs, which “deliver robust flavor in every bite,” Aldi writes. “Perfect for slow-cooking or grilling, they are ideal for hearty dinners. Season and braise for a tender, rich meal or marinate and grill for a smoky finish. These ribs offer versatility and deep flavor, making them a standout choice for your next meal. Enjoy the rich taste and quality of Black Angus USDA Choice Bone In Short Ribs.”

So Many Bake Shop Cookies

Aldi is adding so many delicious Bake Shop cookies to the fall lineup. Get Bake Shop Halloween Sugar Cookies, $3.99, Bake Shop Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies, $3.95, or Lofthouse Frosted Sugar Cookies, also $3.95 for your Halloween or fall party.

New Chester’s Snacks

Aldi carries name-brand snacks for less. These new Chester’s chips are $2.99 at other stores but just $2.74 at Aldi. Choose from Chester’s Hot Fries or Chester’s Ranch Fries.

Fall Inspired Priano Ravioli

I love a savory with a touch of sweet pasta for fall. Aldi is launching two new options for $3.69. Priano Pumpkin Sage Ravioli and Priano Butternut Squash Ravioli. “Priano Pumpkin & Sage Ravioli is a savory blend of slow-roasted pumpkin, fine cheeses and toasted sage. Ready in just 4 minutes, this artisan-crafted small-batch ravioli is perfect for a quick dinner. Try serving it with an Amaretto butter sauce and a sprinkle of cinnamon for an elevated taste. Enjoy a delicious and convenient meal with Priano Pumpkin & Sage Ravioli,” the store writes.

And, New South of the Border Soup from Old El Paso

And, stock up on South of the Border inspired soups for $2.48. Old El Paso Chicken Enchilada Soup, Old El Paso Chicken Tortilla Soup, and Old El Paso Chipotle Corn Chowder are hitting stores this week.

New Mama Cozzi’s Pasta Pockets

Mama Cozzi’s is dropping a new pasta pockets line for $4.29. Get Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Lasagna Pasta Pockets, a “breaded pasta with lasagne style filling,” Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pimento Pasta Pockets, or Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Truffle Pasta Pockets.

And, New Asian Options

In the freezer section, recreate your favorite Asian meals at home with Fusia Firecracker Shrimp and Fusia Sweet & Spicy Chicken, both $6.29. “Tempura chicken breast meat with vegetables in sweet and spicy sauce,” writes Aldi about the chicken.

Fusia Firecracker Shrimp is your answer to a quick, flavorful meal. This battered shrimp is paired with rice and vegetables in a sweet and spicy firecracker sauce. Ideal for busy weeknights, it’s a simple way to enjoy a delicious Asian-inspired dish at home. Microwaveable and easy to prepare, Fusia Firecracker Shrimp brings restaurant-quality taste to your table in minutes. Perfect for adding a spicy kick to your dinner routine.