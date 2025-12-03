7 Best Baked Goods at Costco Arriving This Week

These seven new and returning Costco bakery treats are causing major shopper buzz.

Costco‘s bakery section is filled with fan-favorite items year-round, but right now the warehouse chain is pulling out all the stops with spectacular holiday items too, and shoppers are thrilled. From decadent new chocolate cakes to breakfast treats and indulgent desserts, these new items are already causing major buzz amongst members who are lucky enough to see them on shelves. Here are seven of the best new and returning items at the Costco bakery this week.

Triple Chocolate Loaf

Some lucky Costco shoppers get to try the new Triple Chocolate Loaf hitting shelves right now. “New in Costco Bakery! Limited Time Only! Triple Chocolate Loaf 🤤 (Item 1958545),” posted the CostcoThisWeek account. “Can’t wait to try these! They look good!” one fan commented.

All Butter Dinner Rolls

Some Costco locations have new All Butter Dinner Rolls in the bakery section. “Our local warehouse recently started stocking ‘All Butter Dinner Rolls 24 Count’ Item 1969418 (which I’ll call “New Rolls”). This was a new item for us,” one shopper said. “The new rolls use milk powder instead of whole milk, and the new rolls do not have any eggs.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Belgian Waffles

One shopper noticed new Belgian Waffles on bakery shelves. “Liege-style Belgian waffles with pearl sugar AND powdered sugar at the bakery! Welp, I had a great run. I have tried living healthfully, and it was ok for a while, then they made the cinnamon butter loaf, and took it away, and thought I was going to be back on track. Now this. I am at peace with it,” the member joked.

Kirkland Signature Gooey Cinnamon Rolls

Costco members are thrilled to see the return of the Kirkland Signature Gooey Cinnamon Rolls. “Gooey Cinnamon Rolls are BACK at Costco and they smell like fresh bakery heaven!! Soft, warm, loaded with icing… these are honestly dangerous to have in the house,” says the Costco Buys account.

Arroyo Baking Co Fig Bars

The new Arroyo Baking Co Fig Bars are a hit with Costco shoppers. “For anyone else wondering about the new Arroyo Baking Co. fig bars they are actually pretty good,” one fan said. “They taste nearly the same. in fact I might actually like them better. They are slightly healthier too. My son inhales the Nature’s Bakery fig bars and I was pretty bummed to see they were all gone last week.”

Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut

Shoppers on the West Coast are still spotting the Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut rolling out in certain stores. “They freeze and heat up well in the microwave, in case anyone doesn’t want to eat all of them in a span of a couple days,” one member shared.

Discount Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pies

While not exactly new, Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pies are on sale for $3 now Thanksgiving is over. “Was very tempted to pick one up for this price, really regret not getting it now after seeing the post about rebaking it at home. I think that would massively improve the texture,” one shopper said. “These blended in some vanilla ice cream….follow me for more anti-diet tips,” another joked.