7 Best New Costco Christmas Food Finds Worth Getting Early

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and Costco is here for it. The warehouse and website are getting in tons of Christmas food, perfect for feasting, entertaining, and gifting. Some of the most recent drops are sure to sell out long before the holidays. Here are the seven best new Costco Christmas food finds worth getting early.

Hickory Farms Ultimate Party Snacks Gift Basket

The perfect holiday gift is the Hickory Farms Ultimate Party Snacks Gift Basket, 3.19 lbs Total. It comes with Farmhouse Summer Sausage, Sharp Cheddar Blend, Three Cheese & Onion Blend with Hot Pepper Bacon Jam and Champagne Dill Mustard, Olive Oil and Rosemary Crackers, Cranberry & Sesame Nut Mix, J&M Gouda Cheese Straws, J&M Chocolate Chip Cookies, Biscotti Di Suzy Chocolate Chip Biscotti, and Tuxedo Crisp Bar. “This is a fantastic basket for meat and cheese fans. I sent this to mom as a holiday gift and she loved the combination of meats and cheeses with just enough treats to round it out. Great value for the money,” writes a shopper.

La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack

Costco Buys shared that the La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack is at Costco. “This 12-pack includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla flavors — cold brew with milk that’s creamy, frothy, and so smooth 😍 Get 12 cans for $18.99!” they wrote. “Bought 2 yesterday they’re great!” commented a shopper. “Smooth, minty and delicious! Peppermint Season is here! And WAY less sugar than other brands!” added another.

Holiday Tims

Costco New Deals shared that “Holiday Tims are back at Costco and they are filled with chocolate truffles and for $12.99 this always makes a great gift!!” they wrote. “How cool!” a shopper commented. “Adorable,” added another.

David’s Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin

David’s Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin, are available for pre-order for $39.99. “David’s cookies has been a regular order in our family for years . And a big thanks to Costco for bring these famous cookies closer to home . No.1 cookies in our hearts , delicious, delightful, freshly homemade always. Thanks David’s,” writes a shopper.

The Grinch Holiday Cookie Jar

Costco Hot Finds shared about The Grinch Holiday Cookie Jar. “This one I just love!” they wrote. “OMG those wafer cookies with coffee is DEVINE 😋 not to mention the cookie jar is beyond adorable,” adds another.

Lindt Teddy,

Costco So Obsessed shared about Lindt Teddy, a box of individually wrapped chocolate in Santa, snowman, reindeer, and bear shapes. “55 pieces of chocolate goodness !! $17.99,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ghirardelli Chocolate Deluxe Holiday Gift Basket

And, you can never go wrong with Ghirardelli Chocolate Deluxe Holiday Gift Basket, $59.99. “Purchased as a gift for family. Received rave reviews from the recipients,” writes a shopper. It comes with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Wafers, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Waffle Cone Squares, Candy Lane Confections Milk Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Popcorn made with Ghirardelli Chocolate, and Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Cocoa.