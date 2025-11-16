11 Best New Costco Deals Ending Very Soon

Weeks ago, Costco just dropped a huge selection of new deals for shoppers, and many of the items are fan-favorite must-haves from the warehouse chain. These big name brands are already a good deal at Costco year round, but the added savings from the new prices mean customers will be stocking up fast. From new kitchen appliances to crazy deals on living room furniture, this month’s members-only deals are truly impressive. Here are the best new Costco finds for shoppers to take advantage of before the deals end today.

Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy

Get $4.50 off Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy before the deal ends. “I’m restricting myself to one of these great treats per day. They’re so tasty!” one fan said.

Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate

Costco shoppers can save $3.60 on Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate right now. These iconic bars of Milk Chocolate with Honey and Almond Nougat are individually wrapped and each pack contains six. This is one of the best deals on this chocolate you will get!

M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candy

The M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candy is $4.20 off until November 16. “We have been Costco members since 1990👍🏻 one of the best deals are M&M peanuts 🥜 they are costly only because you get 62 delicious ounces of pure heaven in every jar!” one shopper said.

Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Granola Bar

Costco shoppers can get $5 off the Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Granola Bar right now. “These bars are delicious. They’re like eating a candy bar but a bit more healthy and filling. Love them,” one fan said.

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix

It’s the perfect time of year to stock up on the Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix, which is down $3 per pack right now. “The best hot chocolate ever. Easy to make. I use water and it’s still very rich tasting,” one Costco member said.

Listerine UltraClean Coolmint Mouthwash

Listerine UltraClean Coolmint Mouthwash is down $4 for Costco shoppers until November 16. “Natural Essential Oils are at the core of our distinct flavor and formulation and are inspired by plants known for some pretty epic stuff – natural disinfecting abilities, antimicrobial qualities, and being tough guys when it comes to standing up against external pathogens and harsh environmental conditions,” the brand says.

Roc Vitamin C Serum Revive Set

Shoppers can get $15 off the Roc Vitamin C Serum Revive Set at Costco. “This serum is one of the best I have found thus far. I have used it for more than a year and my skin has been fine. I get compliments on my skin all the time,” one shopper said.

Keurig Crafted Classics Variety Pack

Get $10 off the Keurig Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack at Costco right now. “It’s nice to have different choices in the morning and this is a perfect mix. Priced right too!” one member shared.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Save $15 on the Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract right now. “I discovered this brand of vanilla about 15 years ago and now it is the only vanilla extract I use. It is the best quality vanilla on the market and makes a noticeable difference in everything I bake. I’m glad Costco is carrying it and the price was great,” one shopper said.

Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional

Costco shoppers can get $500 off the Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional right now. “Plenty of room for monkeys to jump around without being on top of each other or us and so far it is holding up very well. Stout material and washes well with a spot cleaner. Love it!” one shopper raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus with 11-in-1 Smart Cook System is down $30.

“Love this slow cooker. Not only is it larger than most but it has so many features and can cook so many different meals. I used it 3 times the first week I bought it,” one Costco member said.