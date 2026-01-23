11 Best New Costco Grocery Finds With January Savings

From chips and produce to beauty and protein, these new Costco finds come with January savings.

I have some good news and bad news for Costco shoppers. The bad? The most recent batch of “Member’s Only Savings” has expired, and the new one won’t be active until January 26. The good? There are lots of other ways to save at the store this month, including online-only deals and warehouse-insider specials. What are the best deals right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds with January savings.

Frito-Lay Classic Mix

Frito-Lay Classic Mix has 54 bags of the most popular chips, including 12 Cheetos, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Get the box through January 25 for $5 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cara Cara Oranges

Costco produce is always the best deal in town. However, during sales, you can get fresh fruit and veggies for even less. Cara Cara Oranges are super sweet and juicy. Now until February 1, get the five-pound bag for $1.50 off.

Safe Catch Ahi Wild Yellowfin Tuna Steaks

Our go-to nutritionist, Tara Collingwood, always recommends Safe Catch Ahi Wild Yellowfin Tuna Steaks for boosting protein intake and losing weight. Right now, the 6-Count, 5-oz cans box is $3.20 off until February 1.

Purely Elizabeth Organic Granola

If you want a healthier granola, pick up a bag of Purely Elizabeth Organic Granola (34 oz) for $3 off. The sale is from now until February 1.

Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Chips

Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Chips are a healthier alternative to traditional chips. Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Potato Chips contain just three ingredients: Potatoes, salt, and avocado oil, making them a much less processed snack. Get a bag for $1.70 off until February 1.

BODYARMOR Lyte Sports Drink

Looking for a new hydrating beverage? BODYARMOR Lyte Sports Drink, Variety Pack, 20 fl oz, 18-Count is $4 off through February 1.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta, a favorite in the deli section, has gotten a price improvement. The new lower price is $3.99 per pound.

Orgain, Micronized Creatine Monohydrate

Are you trying to get in shape in 2026? Orgain, Micronized Creatine Monohydrate, Unflavored, 1.48 lbs, is $14.99 after $5 off now through February 1.

Dove Moisturizing Beauty Bar Soap

Now is the time to stock up on soap. Dove Moisturizing Beauty Bar Soap, 16 Bars

Original AND/OR Sensitive Skin is $3.50 off now through February 1.

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, 125-Count, are a favorite with shoppers. The box is $5 off now through February 1.

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen, Unflavored, 14.5 oz, is just $31.99 after $8 off through January 31. One shopper likens it to “drinking my facelift,” while another attests the results are almost instant. “After 3 weeks of using this collagen, which also my first collagen product, my face skin looks bouncier and brighter. The taste is unpleasant and the mixture is gooey and sticky. I recommend you mix it with any of your favorite powder before adding the liquid. I mix my collagen with flaxseed powder, juice, pumpkin seed powder before adding pomegranate juice. It tastes better and with all the add on benefits of other powder and juice,” they wrote.