Every day, Costco is getting in new merchandise. It can be challenging to keep track of all the latest arrivals, ranging from food and drinks to home goods and holiday gifts. This week, tons of new items are arriving, including a decadent dessert in the bakery, a Starbucks gift set, and a hot new food item for K-Pop Demon Hunters fans. Here are the 7 best new Costco finds landing in warehouses right now.

A New Dessert for Chocolate Lovers

If you love chocolate cake, head to the Costco bakery. “Chocolate fudge cake at Costco $24.99!” Costo So Obsessed shared. “This would be perfect for your next party. Just decorate it with some sprinkles and candles and cake toppers.” It’s huge, per shoppers. “It feeds an entire office,” writes one.

Probiotic Marshmallows

Costco So Obsessed shared about Mallow Pop Dehydrated Marshmallow with probiotics. “Spotted these probiotic marshmallows 💕🩵💙💚💛today $10.99 for 15 packs ! #1985590 they’re about to sample them, but they were taking too long lol 😆 and I had to go but they sound great!” one wrote.

Colorful Tupperware

Costco Deals shared about new, colorful Tupperware. "Upgrade your kitchen game with the @Tupperwareusca 32-piece Heritage Food Storage Set! Now in 2 fun colors making it sleek, stylish, and totally Pinterest-worthy to keep food fresh!" writes Costco Deals. "From snacks to full meals, every container locks in freshness with the iconic Sunburst Seal 💪 Stackable, super durable, dishwasher-safe & BPA-free for safe, stylish living."

K-Pop Demon Hunters Shin Ramyun

Costco Deals shared about an exciting new collaboration. “Stay golden with the K-Pop Demon Hunters x @nongshimusa Shin Ramyun now at Costco! Plus if you want to level up, grab Shin Ramyun Black too!📍These are an instant classic, bring them home today available now at Costco stores nationwide!” they wrote. Shin Ramyun is the “bold, spicy classic you know and love” with “springy noodles, rich beef bone broth, red pepper, mushrooms, and carrots!” Shin Ramyun Black is a “premium twist with savory pork bone broth, bok choy, mushrooms, red peppers & more” and is “mildly spicy, extra hearty, and seriously satisfying.”

A Tuscan Style Chicken Dinner

Costco Deals shared about an easy new dinner option. “Grab dinner made easy with @columbusmeats Tuscan Style Chicken! 📍Available now at Costco warehouses in LA & Bay Area regions for just $13.79 or order online via Instacart!” they wrote. “Juicy chicken breast topped with dried tomatoes & a creamy herb sauce. Raised without antibiotics ever. 23g of protein per serving.”

A New Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

What’s in Your Cart is all about a new creamer. “New items at Costco spotted yesterday and today!” One of them is a delicious new creamer. Chobani Pumpkin Spice Creamer, 52 ounces, $7.79, transforms your coffee into a delicious PSL.

A Starbucks Gift Set

Costco New Deals shared about a great gift for Starbucks lovers. “New Starbucks hot cocoa and holiday blend Coffee , Marshmallow mug hugger gift set!! For $29.99 I’m loving the holiday colors too!! I love that Costco is bringing out their gift sets,” she wrote.