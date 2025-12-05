7 Best New Costco Finds Showing Up Right Now

Shoppers say these new Costco finds are already becoming must-grab favorites.

Costco‘s huge inventory of items is constantly being updated with new and exciting items, making shoppers very happy (unless of course the new product isn’t available in their warehouse yet, sparking off a treasure hunt). From groceries to household must-haves, these products are sure to become a firm favorite amongst Costco members who love exploring which fun products are hitting shelves in time for their next shopping trip. Here are seven of the best Costco finds showing up right now.

Tartufi Jimmy Truffle & Cheese Pasta Sauce

Costco is now carrying the Tartufi Jimmy Truffle & Cheese Pasta Sauce. “😋 Each 2-pack blends Parmigiano Reggiano PDO + real truffle into two ready-to-eat, 100% natural, preservative-free 500g jars, perfect for effortless weeknight dinners or hosting!” says the Costco Buys IG account.

Bibigo Whole Shrimp Dumplings

Some Costco locations are now carrying the Bibigo Whole Shrimp Mandu Dumplings. “Whole Shrimp Dumplings are at Costco! Whole shrimp wrapped in a crispy, pan-ready dumpling — these look so good 😍 $16.59,” the Costco Buys account says.

Simple Mills Sweet Thins Snack Variety Pack

Costco has the Simple Mills Sweet Thins Snack Variety Pack rolling out at the Bay Area 11/20, Southeast 11/24, with Midwest and Northwest to come. These snacks are made with real ingredients, including watermelon seed flour, cashew flour, sunflower seed flour, and flax and sweetened with coconut sugar. Available side by side in the new variety pack are fan favorite flavors Honey Cinnamon and Chocolate Brownie.

Ritter Sport Choco Cubes

Ritter Sport will be making its debut in Costco stores with their bulk size Choco Cubes bags in late November, so shoppers should keep an eye out. The product is a brand-new product to Costco entirely and will be available in Midwest stores only.

Lattice Crust Kirkland Signature Apple Pie

Costco shoppers are thrilled to see the Lattice Crust Kirkland Signature Apple Pie back in stores. “Excellent pie. These things are the bomb. I couldn’t make a better one,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Edward Marc Peanut Brittle Bites

The Edward Marc Peanut Brittle Bites are now at Costco in time for the holidays. “Each golden piece is packed with roasted peanuts and wrapped in a crisp, caramelized candy coating that melts in your mouth,” the company says. “It’s a timeless treat that turns any moment into a sweet celebration.”

Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection Sampler Gift Pack

The Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection Sampler Gift Pack makes a perfect Christmas gift. “These are a few of our favorite things! Perfect for pleasing all sorts of palates, our holiday sampler gift set contains mini-sized versions of six best-sellers: Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Raspberry Peach Champagne Jam, Holiday Jam, Red Pepper Jelly, Maine Maple Champagne Mustard, and Caramelized Onion Mustard,” the brand says.