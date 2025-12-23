These Costco foods are staples shoppers over 55 rely on every trip for value and quality.

There are so many popular items at Costco that shoppers of all ages buy on repeat. However, the over-55 shoppers have a little more wisdom than the younger shoppers. Not only has this age demographic been grocery shopping for decades, but many of them have been proud Costco members since the Costco influencers were in diapers. What are the products they buy on every shopping trip? Here are 5 Costco foods people over 55 keep buying on repeat.

Meat, Especially Tri-Tip

My Aunt Molly, who lives in Sacramento, California, buys all her meat at Costco, especially beef, because prices have gone up everywhere, but are still lower at the warehouse.”Tri tip is the best!” she says. Costco is known for offering high-quality meat at the lowest possible prices. If you can’t eat it while it’s fresh, do what I do and freeze the rest.

Everything From the Bakery

By the time you hit your fifties and have tried baked goods from every local bakery, grocery store, and restaurant, you have likely come to realize that the Costco bakery offers more bang for the buck than everywhere else, and is truly delicious. My Aunt Molly swears by the bakery for the larger-than-life muffins, the “best cheesecake ever,” and the carrot cake. “It is to die for,” she says.

Rao’s Marinara

Gourmet foodies swear by Rao’s Marinara pasta sauce, and the best deal in town is at Costco. “My mom always buys Rao’s Marinara there,” my friend Amber Rose Powers tells me. One thing that people really like about it, is not only that it tastes as good as the fanciest Italian spot in town, but that it is super fresh and clean, made with “no tomato blends, no paste, no water, no starch, no filler, no colors, no added sugar,” the brand says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Pre-Made Foods

Another section that the over-55 crowd shops in on repeat? The prepared foods. The “chicken taco platter” is a must-buy, my friend Mark says. Not only are the foods in this section delicious and ready to heat, but they are also way more affordable than takeout.

Produce

My friend Matthew buys all of his produce at Costco. The warehouse is known for keeping the freshest, highest-quality fruits and veggies in the store and selling them for the lowest prices. His favorites include bananas, avocados, raspberries, and kiwi.