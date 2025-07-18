Every month, Costco drops so many new and exciting items at the warehouse, from delicious new bakery and deli items to seasonal decor. This July is no exception. A few new baked goods are going viral on social media, Halloween decor (yes, already), and many new delicious snacks. Here are the 11 best new Costco items hitting shelves this July.

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies are the most talked-about item in the Costco bakery this month. What’s in Your Cart recently posted about the cookies, $9.99 for 24. on Sunday. “NEW,” they wrote. “There are crispy rice pieces in this cookie so I’m assuming it might taste like a Rice Krispies treat?” they said. “These are deadly!!! Probably the best cookie I have ever had. I going back for more STAT!!!” added another.

Butter Sugar Palmier

Another new item in the Costco bakery? Mint_pdxfoodie shared about the new Butter Sugar Palmier, which is equally delicious. “Palmier is one of my fav pastry! So, why not?” they wrote. “Tried these and omgeee!! So delicious,” a shopper commented.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Annie’s Bees, Bugs & Butterflies

Costco Hot Finds shared that Annie’s Bees, Bugs & Butterflies fruit-flavored gummy snacks are now available in Los Angeles, Southeast, and TX region Costcos. “Hitting the Northwest in July, San Diego in late July, and the Bay Area in early August. They’re seriously so soft and juicy!” she wrote. “These are SO yummy!!” confirms a shopper.

Halloween Stuff

There are lots of new Halloween items at Costco. “The Costco Halloween pillows are out 👻,” Costco Hot Finds shared. “I got the 👻 and 🕸️ today😍,” commented a shopper. There is also a giant skeleton and a Disney Halloween Pumpkin House.

Frollies Strawberry & Mango Variety Pack

Costco Buys shared about Frollies Strawberry & Mango Variety Pack, now available in the Northeast region. “Each box includes 24 fruity ice pops made with fruit juice and purees, no ​artificial colors or flavors, and a smooth, sorbet-like texture that’s totally craveable😋 It’s time to free the fun… Frollies are light-hearted, vibrant, and come in super fun shapes that bring out your inner kid 🙌 Just $10.59 for 24 pops at Costco!” she wrote.

Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites are now at Costco. “These fun biteables feature cookie dough loaded with chocolate chips, all wrapped around creamy vanilla ice cream…YES PLEASE! 🤤 Get 30 pieces for $9.99,” wrote Costco Buys. “can confirm these are delicious,” one shopper commented. “Sooooo good and just 60 calories!! Dream come true for that little sweet fix!!” another added.

Califa Farms Strawberry Creme

Costco So Obsessed shared about the healthier version of Starbucks’ Pink Drink, a dupe that has been going viral on social media. “Strawberry cream, fruit juice with a splash of coconut this looks really good,” they wrote about Califa Farms Strawberry Creme. “We sampled this last week and loved it. Brought some home!” wrote a shopper.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese with Bacon

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese with Bacon is a new deli item Costco Hot Finds recently dubbed as “Outstanding!!” in a post. “Just when I think their Mac and cheese couldn’t get any better!!!! 🤤” another person commented. “It’s SO good,” confirms another shopper.

Snapdragon Ramen Chili Crunch

Costco So Obsessed shared about Snapdragon Ramen Chili Crunch, in stores now. “This chili crunch @snapdragonfoods ramen looks good 🌶️ 🍜 $10.99 for 6,” they wrote. “Delish 🔥,” confirmed one shopper. “Every time I go to my Costco it’s been gone. I’m dying for there return of it,” another wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pisti Pistachio Cream

Pistachio is so hot right now. Costco Buys shared about a brand-new item in stores, Pisti Pistachio Cream. “This smooth, creamy, and DELICIOUS Pistachio cream is spreadable and PERFECT for baking! 🙌🏼 Imagine it warmed up and drizzled over ice cream…🤤 Get this 21oz jar for $12.79,” they wrote in a post. “It is delicious!” commented a shopper. “I love the stuff!” added another.

14 Costco Items Longtime Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys for New Members

Butter Cinnamon and Sugar Loaf

Another new bakery item? Costco Hot Finds declared that “the butter cinnamon and sugar loaf is back in the Costco bakery,” calling the baked good “Incredible!” Other shoppers agreed. “I had this!! It was so yummy 😋😋,” one writes. “These are amazing and they freeze really well,” another said. “This is the best. Make it permanent!” one added.