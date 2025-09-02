11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves This September

It’s September at last, and Costco just launched a new selection of online savings for lucky customers. From meat and coffee to emergency food supplies and shellfish, these new deals offer even more competitive pricing than usual for shoppers looking for a bargain. Many of these items are fan-favorite products on sale just for the month of September, so grab them while you can. Here are 11 of the best new Costco items on sale as part of the warehouse chain’s September Connection promotion.

Mayorga Café Organic Cubano Roast

The Whole Bean Mayorga Café Organic Cubano Roast is on sale for $34.99 down from $44.99. “This is one of my favorite coffee choices, with the other being Italian Roast,” one shopper said. “Cubano roast is a smooth dark roast that brews up flawlessly every time in my grind and brew coffee maker. Some dark roast beans are so oily they clog the bean feeder yet don’t provide any taste benefits.”

Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides

Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder is on sale for $28.99 down from $38.99. “I started using this a couple of years ago to help with my arthritis pain in my ankles, knees, hips and wrists. It took a couple of months of two scoops a day before I noticed less swelling and less pain. I stopped after a few months and my pain and swelling returned so I know it works for me!” one Costco shopper said.

Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets

Costco has the Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets are on sale for $179.99 down from $229.99 for 10 lbs total of delicious fish. “Fresh, wild caught Salmon! I have been buying this for several years and this is the ONLY salmon I buy,” one member raved. “It is excellent quality and if you can’t get to a store to purchase it by the bag, you can buy it online and they will ship it to you frozen. And the way they pack it. It’s always frozen when you receive it! The portions are perfect size and the product, the salmon, is delicious.”

Augason Farms Deluxe 30-Day Emergency Food Supply

Augason Farms Deluxe 30-Day Emergency Food Supply is on sale for $79.99 down from $99.99. “Product arrived quickly. The bucket is easy to store. I like the long shelf life. It’s a great price for peace of mind,” one shopper said.

San Francisco French Roast Whole Bean Coffee

Costco has the San Francisco French Roast Whole Bean Coffee on sale for $34.99 down from $44.99. “My husband and I enjoy this freshly ground every morning. It has a wonderful aroma and a great taste!” one member said.

Rastelli’s Grass Fed Frenched Lamb Racks

Costco shoppers can get 9 lbs of Rastelli’s Grass Fed Frenched Lamb Racks for $239.99 down from $329.99. “Delicious! Ordered for a dinner party. While the overall flavor was very good, the bones on many of the racks were broken and very thin and splintered,” one customer said.

Prime Petite Filet Mignons & Wild Caught Maine Lobster Tail

Get your surf’n’turf on with the Rastelli’s Angus Beef Prime Petite Filet Mignons & Wild Caught Maine Lobster Tails, on sale for $159.99 down from $199.99. “Delicious and sweet, perfect pairing to the Angus. Highly recommend!” one happy Costco shopper said.

Whole Dungeness Crab

Costco shoppers can get 10 lbs of Northwest Fish Whole Dungeness Crab for $219.99 down from $279.99. These cooked crabs are harvested from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and California. “The crab was fantastic. Well frozen when delivered and well wrapped. The flavor was exactly what you would expect from Dungeness crab!” one member said

Plaza Golden Osetra 2 oz Caviar Gift Set

The Plaza Golden Osetra 2 oz Caviar Gift Set is on sale for $129.99 down from $169.99. “Absolutely delicious! Delivery was great, ice-cold packaging. Perfect for our group of 4 with a full charcuterie board,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks Coffee and Espresso Capsules

Starbucks fans will love the Starbucks Coffee and Espresso Capsules for Nespresso Vertuo Machines ($78.99 for the 60-count Variety Pack). “We love the Nespresso Vertuo machine and the cup of java it provides – the pods are a must-have. Perfect that they are available in a bulk quantity, and of the Starbuck’s quality expected!” one shopper said.

Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream

K-Beauty fans will love the Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream, on sale for $29.99 down from $39.99. “I really like this product. It is light weight and it doesn’t cause any breakouts for my skin (combo dry/oily- t zone). so when I heard Costco sells it in a two pack for a better price – I was sold! I would purchase again,” one Costco shopper said.