You probably don’t have enough time in your day to scour the Costco website to learn about all the latest-and-greatest products available online. Luckily, I do, as it’s my job! This month, Costco has received an influx of new goods, ranging from kitchen gadgets and delicious food to the fanciest and most luxurious diamond engagement rings. Here are the 11 best Costco items from the “What’s New” section to check out before they sell out.

Emerson Microwave Oven with Grill

On the market for a new microwave? Emerson 1.1 CF, 1100W, Stainless Steel, Mirror Finish, Microwave Oven With Grill is a new arrival on the website. Available online only, this budget-friendly microwave is priced at just $99.99, including shipping and handling. It offers 10 power levels, including one pure grill power level and combination power levels.

Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker

Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker, a 96-ounce capacity, five preset programs blending machine, has hit stores and the Costco website for $329.99. Costco Buys recently shared about it. “This awesome frozen drink maker has 5 settings: slush, spiked slush, frappé, milkshake, and frozen juice! 😋 No ice, blending, or dilution required…just pour, turn on, and enjoy in about 30 minutes! Plus it’s easy to clean!!” they wrote.

New Diamond Engagment Rings

Tons of new diamond engagement rings dropped on the Cosco website, including this dazzling oval cut stunner for a cool $100,000 grand. The ring features VS1, G color 4.64 ct center stone set in a halo of tiny diamonds and on a diamond band. If that’s out of budget, there are lots of other options, ranging from round to emerald cut, starting at around $7,000.

Saint Laurent SL281SLIM Sunglasses

I’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of sunglasses, and this Saint Laurent style, for just $159.99, is perfect. Gender neutral, the tortoiseshell shades are the epitome of cool. Similar styles from the designer brand cost twice as much at other retailers.

Jack Link’s Duos Chicken Sticks, Buffalo Style And Ranch

For people who like to keep quick fixes of protein on hand, order a bag of Jack Link’s Duos Chicken Sticks. The bag comes with Buffalo-style and Ranch sticks, made from 100% chicken meat. The Buffalo Style is made with Frank’s Red Hot. Each package has 20 individual sticks.

Hickory Farms Father’s Day Savory Bites Crate

Father’s Day is a week away. If you haven’t ordered anything yet, this cured meat and cheese Hickory Farms Father’s Day Savory Bites Crate is perfect for his Father’s Day Gift. The assortment of savory snacks is ideal for pairing with his favorite brews. It comes with Summer sausage, cheese, mustard, and crackers, as well as mixed nuts, sweet hot mustard, honey pineapple mustard, and even a bottle opener and koozie. The set is $59.99, including shipping, on the Costco website.

Pressed Juicery 7-Day Gut Health Bundle

Costco recently got a new bundle from my favorite juice brand. The Pressed Juicery 7-Day Gut Health Bundle comes with 35 bottles (21 juices and 14 shots) of gut-promoting drinks, “a powerful combination of three juice blends and two wellness shots, designed to nurture your gut and enhance overall well-being.” The probiotic-packed juices are kosher, preservative-free, and contain no added sugars. $139.99 including shipping and handling.

Platterful, Charcuterie Kit

Don’t waste your time running around to different stores to curate your next charcuterie platter. Platterful, Charcuterie Kit has everything needed (minus the board itself) to transform you into a charcuterie artist. It comes with a variety of delicious cheeses, including Gouda, semi-hard cheese, and goat cheese, sliced salami, crisps, honey, blueberry cardamom preserve, smooth mustard, mixed nuts, chocolate, dried apricots, and more. Feeds 6-8 as a small appetizer or 2-4 as a meal for $109.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Clearly 6-piece Organizer Set

I get all my organizing goodies at Costco. They just dropped the Clearly 6-piece Organizer Set for $26.99. It comes with two wide bins (12.49″ x 6.24″ x 2.95″) and four narrow bins (12.49″ x 3.12″ x 2.95″), allowing you organize drawers, pantries, refrigerators, and more with ease. They are also stackable to maximize tight spaces.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dish Soap

Costco usually carries some sort of Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning products in the warehouse. On the website, they’ve just added a variety pack of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dish Soap, which comes with three 24 fl oz bottles of dish soap in Lavender, Lemon Verbena, and Rain Water. The set is just $25.99.

Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater

I honestly can’t live without my Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater, and Costco recently got it in stock just in time for summer for $319.99. It works great to cool a room using Air Multiplier™ Technology instantly in the summer. In the winter, it heats a room as fast.