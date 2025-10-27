The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco desserts are legendary. From Kirkland Signature items exclusive to the Costco bakery to freezer section finds, there is no lack of “yum” for shoppers who have a sugar craving. This month is no exception, with so many sweets hitting the store in time for the holiday season. What are shoppers going wild over this month? Here are the 7 best new Costco sweets that are “dangerously good.”

Killer Brownies

Shoppers are starting to hype up Killer Brownies. “Killer Brownies are dangerously good,” writes one. The brookie is the star in this.” Others agree. ” I just bought them this past weekend. They’re very delicious,” one commented.

Chudleigh’s Crumble Crunch Apple Blossoms

Another item shoppers are talking about? Costco Hot Finds shared about Chudleigh’s Crumble Crunch Apple Blossoms. “Air-fried with ice cream, of course,” they wrote. “I used to LOVE these. It’s been years!” a shopper commented. “Omg right out of the oven with vanilla ice cream,” added another.

7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets

Mallow Pop

Costco New Deals and several other influencers have shared about Mallow Pop. “New dehydrated marshmallows with probiotics at Costco 😲 I had a chance to try a sample and like with most samples I try lol I had to buy them. They reminded me of lucky charms and I love that it’s only 45 calories per package and fit friendly too!! Definitely adding these to hot cocoa, and Ice cream ,Are you trying these?” they shared.

The New Pumpkin Muffins in the Bakery

Costco Deals shared about a new item in the bakery. “Morning routine lately: Costco pumpkin muffin + coffee Has been the move since it’s $6.99 for an 8 pack,” they wrote.

Junior’s Mini Cheesecakes

Costco Buys shared that Junior’s Mini Cheesecakes are at Costco. “The famous New York bakery in bite-sized form — each box comes with 24 mini cheesecakes in Original, Strawberry Swirl, and Cinnamon Apple Swirl Crumb 😍 These are so good and perfect for holiday parties or dessert tables. Pick them up for $18.89,” they wrote.

The Marshmallow Crispy Cookie in the Bakery

Costco So Obsessed shared about my favorite cookie from the bakery, the Marshmallow Crispy Cookie. “These are the best! We even air fry them for 1 min at 325 degrees too!” they recommended. “Insanely addictive,” agreed a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Foods Shoppers Say Are ‘All-Time Greats’ in Stores Now

The Greek Gods Honey Vanilla Yogurt

Costco So Obsessed shared about The Greek Gods Honey Vanilla Yogurt. “Greek Honey 🍯 yogurt $7.49 @greekgodsyogurt It’s so good and smooth!” they wrote. “Good stuff,” agreed a shopper.