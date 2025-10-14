7 Best New Fast-Food Items Fans Are Talking About Mid-October

Fast food chains are doing their best to lure customers back to restaurants by offering cool new products at competitive prices. Many eateries are going out of their way to focus on exactly what is making fans buzz right now, from spicy new collaborations to fun Halloween-themed burgers, plus the return of fan-favorite menu items. So what’s worth hitting the drive-thru for right now? Here are seven of the best fast food items fans are taking about mid-October.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is teaming up with Frank’s RedHot for the ultimate collaboration: The return of Taco Bell’s fan-favorite tortilla-chip coated Crispy Chicken, now with the all-new Frank’s RedHot Diablo Sauce! This mashup blends Frank’s RedHot’s unmistakable Buffalo tang with Taco Bell’s smoky Diablo edge, creating a flavor that is tangy, smoky and entirely new. Here’s what fans can expect: New Frank’s RedHot Diablo Crispy Chicken Burrito, Crispy Chicken Soft Taco, Chicken Nacho Fries, and Crispy Chicken Strips with Spicy Ranch.

Wendy’s Tendys

Wendy’s is firmly leaning into the chicken game with the launch of Wendy’s Tendys (chicken tenders) complete with six new dipping sauces. Many fans say the tenders remind them of the old McDonald’s Chicken Selects. “Don’t sleep on these. They’re really good. I had them twice over the weekend,” one Redditor said.

Smashburger Big Dog

Smashburger just announced the return of the Colorado Smashburger and the debut of the new Colorado Big Dog, both packed with bold, cheesy, spicy flavors. The chain has also Smashburger has expanded its $4.99 All-The-Time Value Menu to include the BBQ-themed Cowboy Big Dog and the Deluxe Chicken Smash. “Smashburger hot dog is epic,” one fan said. “the bun is excellent.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Panda Express Crispy Sesame & Beef

Panda Express just launched the new Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef, a limited time only premium surf and turf duo with a subtly spicy, sesame-fueled umami sauce. “It combines the Crispy Walnut Shrimp with the Beijing Beef. Those are my usual two entree orders. Now I have no idea what to order. Needless to say I look forward to trying this,” one fan said.

Chili’s Southwestern Queso

While not strictly fast-food, Chili’s just launched the new Southwestern Queso, a “bold, melty upgrade blending American and cheddar cheeses with fire-roasted green chilies, onions, and a hint of lime.” My Chilli’s members can try the new dip and chips for free from October 7 – 21. Fans are divided about the launch, with some mourning the loss of the old Skillet Queso. “This makes me sad, but also curious to try the new one,” one Redditor said.

Burger King Jack-O-Lantern Whopper

Burger King‘s limited time only Jack-O-Lantern Whopper is the perfect spooky burger for Halloween. “Just a standard Whopper with cheese and bacon, but I always enjoy when they do the colored buns,” one appreciative fan said. “I also love the colored buns and stuff. The Spider-Man one was my favorite just because it had different cheese so it was technically not just a Whopper,” another agreed.

Popeyes/Hot Ones Collaboration

Fans are still buzzing about the recent Popeyes/Hot Ones collaboration. “I got the Darin’ Dab Ghost Wings which were crunchy and tasty enough but the only thing that truly made them hot was the Last Dab Apollo sauce packet. Would eat again. Might go right now,” one fan said.