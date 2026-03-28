The 11 best new fast food releases, including spicy meals and new burgers, are hitting menus this week.

Everyone has their favorite fast food spot and go-to order. However, if you are feeling adventurous and want to try something new, most fast-food restaurants understand the assignment. All your favorite drive-thrus and order-at-the-counter spots are constantly dropping new and innovative menu items to keep diners from getting bored. What should you take a risk on right now? Here are the 11 best new fast food releases hitting menus this week.

McDonald’s: Saja Boys Breakfast Meal

McDonald’s is bringing Korean-inspired flavors to restaurant menus nationwide, in an exciting new multi-product drop. On March 31, the Golden Arches and Netflix are teaming up to launch two dueling adult meals and an all-new McFlurry flavor tied to the hit film KPop Demon Hunters. On the breakfast menu, enjoy the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal. “Fans repping the Saja Boys can soak in their heartthrob charm and embrace the heat – fueling up with a Spicy Saja McMuffin ft. a Spicy Saja sauce, Hash Browns and Small ‘Soda Pop’ soft drink – each element nodding to the group’s fiery energy,” the restaurant tells us.

McDonald’s: HUNTR/X Meal

The HUNTR/X Meal is on the lunch and dinner menu. “HUNTR/X fans can dig into Ramyeon McShaker Fries, a 10-pc Chicken McNuggets with two limited-edition sauces – Hunter Sauce and a purple Demon Sauce – and a medium soft drink,” they told us.

McDonald’s: Derpy McFlurry

And finally, wash it all down with a Derpy McFlurry: “Available à la carte, this first-of-its-kind McFlurry blends creamy vanilla soft serve with blackberry popping pearls and wild berry sauce, inspired by everyone’s favorite Derpy Tiger,” they explain.

Jollibee: Ultimate Bacon Angus Cheeseburger

Jollibee, known for its iconic Jolly Crispy Chicken, is getting into the burger business, launching two new, premium limited-time Angus Bacon Burgers. The Ultimate Bacon Angus Cheeseburger features 100% Certified Angus Beef patties, pressed and seared fresh to order, and an all-new, premium hickory-smoked bacon – slow-smoked with natural hickory hardwood for a rich, savory flavor and crisp texture that perfectly complements Jollibee’s burgers. This one has double the melted cheese and double the new crispy hickory-smoked bacon, all on a butter-toasted bun with ketchup.

Jollibee: Bacon Angus Deluxe Burger

The Bacon Angus Deluxe Burger “offers a perfectly balanced bite with single portions of melted cheese and the new premium bacon, plus thick crunchy pickles, sliced red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, ketchup, and Jollibee’s signature sauce, on a butter-toasted bun,” reads the description.

Burger King: The Peppercorn BLT Whopper

Burger King is dropping the guest-inspired Whopper, the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, in participating US restaurants nationwide beginning March 30 for a limited time. It features a ¼ lb flame-grilled beef patty, topped with peppercorn mayo, crispy bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato, and cheese, all on a newly improved toasted sesame seed bun.

Chipotle: Cilantro Lime Sauce

Chipotle recently launched Cilantro Lime Sauce, “a vibrant, made-fresh-daily sauce that brings together hand-chopped cilantro, lime, Mexican spices, sour cream and roasted jalapeños,” that “adds bright, herb-forward flavor with balanced citrus and a subtle kick.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Hot Honey Food Menu

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers dropped new, limited-time “Hot Honey” menu offerings available through May 5 at participating locations: It includes a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich (with a crispy chicken breast patty glazed with Mike’s Extra Hot Honey®, garlic aioli, lettuce, and pickle all on a toasted bun), Hot Honey Chicken Tenders (crispy chicken tenders coated in Mike’s Extra Hot Honey served with your choice of dipping sauce. Available in a 3-piece or 5-piece), and Cheese Curds with Hot Honey (premium white cheese curds lightly covered with butter crumbs and fried to golden perfection. Served with a cup of Mike’s Extra Hot Honey.)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Hot Honey Dessert

There is also a hot honey dessert, a Molten Chocolate Cake Shake. “Vanilla and chocolate custard, chocolate fudge, and frosted chocolate cake. Topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips. Optionally, you can heat this up with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey,” the chain adds.

Popeyes: Chicken Sandwich for $5

While it’s not a new release, Popeyes is offering its iconic Chicken Sandwich for just $5 as part of the spring refresh of the $5 Faves Menu. Get the deal through May 3. Other items for $5 include 3-piece Signature Chicken, 3-piece Tenders, and two regular sides.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

And, something cheesy to look forward to, Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing back Hot Mozz, its thick-cut, premium mozzarella that’s breaded and fried to crispy perfection. It launched just over a week ago and is completely sold out across the US. According to the chain, they will be back at all locations by April 14.