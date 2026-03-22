4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Chili Cheese Dogs, According to Diners

Diners reveal the four chain restaurants with the most craveable, fan-favorite chili cheese dogs.

Until I moved to Michigan during high school, I wasn’t aware that chili ever had a place on a hot dog. However, I soon experienced the glory of the “Coney Island” style restaurants all around the boot state, family-style restaurants serving up everything from Coney dogs, aka chili cheese dogs, to Greek salads, burgers, and other diner-style food. The last time I was in Detroit, my boyfriend at the time ordered a chili cheese dog off the National Coney Island airport restaurant menu at 6 a.m. “When in Rome,” he said, taking a bite of his hot dog smothered in beefy, spicy chili, cheese, and onions, something I would never recommend anyone doing before hopping on an airplane. If you are craving a chili cheese dog, there are a few fast food chains that do them right. Here are 4 chain restaurants serving the best chili cheese dogs.

Wienerschnitzel Chili Cheese Dog

Lots of chili cheese dog lovers head to Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest dog chain, to experience the chili cheese dog. “The chili cheese dogs and chili cheese fries are great,” a Reditor says. “But also their pretzel bun is amazing and their only edible bun. Don’t even bother getting anything there on a regular bun. The pretzel bun at Wienerschitzel is so good that it should be the default bun there,” one suggests. “I love their double-cheese chili dogs. They have great hot dog chili,” another agrees.

Sonic might be best known for its burgers, but the quarter-pound, chili-cheese-covered footlong coney dogs are a staple and have amassed a cult following for their size and deliciousness. “The footlong chili cheese coney add onion is GOAT,” one says. “legendary item,” another agrees.

Freddy’s Chili Cheese Dog

Made out of Vienna beef and served on a buttered bun, Freddy’s Chili Cheese Dog is a must-order. “Top notch IMO,” one Redditor confirms. “Freddys chili is sinful,” another says. What makes them so good starts with dog itself. “Vienna hot dogs. They’re ‘freddy’s brand’, but no, they’re actually just Vienna dogs. Delicious,” one says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dairy Queen Chili Cheese Dog

Some Dairy Queens only serve hot dogs, and according to diners, the chili cheese dog is a must-try. “Surprisingly DQ has a really good chili cheese dog,” one person says. “Yeah, DQ chili cheese dogs are my ride or die fast food dogs,” another adds. “I love them, and the people who buy them regularly definitely come back for it,” a third says.