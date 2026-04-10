The #1 Best New Frozen Dessert at Costco, According to Shoppers

Shoppers are calling the Heavenfull brownie skillet with ice cream the best frozen dessert at Costco.

As a longtime Costco member, I fully understand that walking into the warehouse with a sweet tooth can lead to serious caloric consequences. From the bakery to the freezer section, there are so many delicious desserts that can easily derail your diet, especially if you have a weakness for sugary treats. Recently, one freezer find has been going seriously viral because it basically tastes like heaven. The Heavenfull Brownie Skillet with Vanilla Ice Cream is back in stores, and according to shoppers, it is basically the best dessert at the warehouse.

TikToker @relatablesahmof2 shared a video about the items, which has been viewed a whopping 7.7 million times. In the video, the influencer shows how easy it is to heat up one of the eight frozen, pre-portioned brownie skillets in the microwave. Basically, in 45 seconds, you have a delicious brownie sundae that tastes like an expensive restaurant dessert. And yes, the brownie and ice cream are separated.

“I guess I’m going to Costco today *sigh,” one follower wrote. “Oh, they’ll be seeing me,” another added. “IT COMES WITH THE ICE CREAM???” a third said.

Costco Aisles also shared a photo of the dessert on Instagram. “Here is another dessert you can pick up at Costco, the Brownie Skillet with Vanilla Ice Cream (8-Pack). You just need to separate the ice cream, microwave the brownie for 45 seconds, and top it with the vanilla ice cream,” they wrote. “This looks soooo good!!” a follower commented.

“Dessert lovers, this one’s for you 🍫 If you love warm, gooey brownies, these are such a fun dessert find at the warehouse. Each box comes with 8 individual brownie skillets that bake up soft, rich, and chocolatey. Perfect for an easy dessert night or when you want something sweet without making a whole batch. Just pop them in the microwave and enjoy a warm brownie in 45 seconds,” Costco Fam 4 U also shared. “Oh good lawd this is about to change my life,” a follower exclaimed. “Costco if y’all dont STOP IT!!! Summer is coming. Geezus,” another joked. “I hate yaw. I already can’t stay out of your bakery and now you show me this. I’m going to be a big back by summer time if I keep coming across these videos,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e