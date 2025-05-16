7 Best New Grocery Products of 2025 Everyone's Talking About

We all have our go-tos at the grocery store, old favorites we have been buying repeatedly for years. However, trying the latest and greatest new products is always fun to keep things interesting. This year, there have been so many delicious food launches, from healthy sodas and coffee creamers that taste like dessert to game-changing condiments. Here are the best new grocery products of 2024 that everyone (including me!) is talking about.

Chobani Confetti Birthday Cake Creamer

I usually take my coffee black. However, I recently tried the viral, new Chobani Dairy Coffee Creamer Confetti Birthday Cake, which transformed my coffee into a latte, and I am sold. It tastes exactly like it sounds: Like a birthday cake exploded in your coffee. I like that Chobani only uses simple and wholesome ingredients in its products. For example, this creamer only includes milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural flavors on the ingredient list, and only 40 calories per tablespoon.

Applegate Naturals Lightly Breaded Line

I like all of Applegate's chicken products, and was excited that Applegate Naturals released a new "Lightly Breaded" line this May, a lower-carb option to its regular lineup. Applegate Naturals Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders and Popcorn Chicken are made with white meat and minimally processed ingredients and are both gluten-free, with 12 to 14 grams of protein per serving. My kids are big fans.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vita Coco Piña Colada

If you like piña coladas, then Vita Coco's newest flavor will have you humming the lyrics of the Rupert Holmes classic tune. The leading coconut water brand in the country launched their newest Coconut Juice flavor, Vita Coco Piña Colada with pulp, and it's basically a vacation in a bottle. Get it at 7Eleven, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, Publix, Albertson's, and select regional Costco locations.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Dressings

I have been obsessed with Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray from Costco for years. I recently tried the brand's new Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Dressings and can confirm they are all delicious and totally addictive. The new dressing flavors (Zesty Italian, Homestyle Balsamic, Greek Artichoke, and Strawberry Pistachio) are joined by improved classic flavors (Steakhouse Caesar, Classic Ranch, Lemon Garlic), all made with simple and clean ingredients. They are available at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts and more.

Popeye's Blackened Ranch

I recently hosted a barbecue and served Popeye's Blackened Ranch as a condiment; people went wild over it. It's basically an elevated, peppered-up version of already delicious creamy buttermilk ranch, with just enough of a kick to make it interesting. It is sold in 18-ounce bottles at major retailers including Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, Walmart, and Amazon.

JonnyPops Organic Sour Minis

My kids eat popsicles like most people drink water during the summer months, so I have to stock my freezer with healthier frozen treats. The new JonnyPops Organic Sour Minis offer a tangy twist to the original healthier popsicles and are smaller. New flavors include Organic Sour Green Apple Punch, Organic Sour Blue Raspberry Splash, and Organic Sour Cherry Lemonade Blast. They are free from artificial dyes, made in a peanut-free facility, and offer plenty of gluten-free, Kosher, vegan, and no-sugar-added options

OLIPOP Orange Cream

Orange Creamsicles spark serious summer nostalgia. OLIPOP, the healthy soda brand, has bottled it up in the relaunch of its beloved Orange Cream flavor, a limited edition flavor back in 2021. It's become a quick hit in my house with all the kids who have downed a can, claiming it tastes like dessert.

