7 Best New Holiday Ice Cream Flavors Hitting Shelves This Month

The holidays are upon us, and your favorite ice cream brands are releasing some truly special flavors to celebrate the season of cheer and indulgence. Yes, it might be getting colder, but that’s no excuse not to enjoy a delicious sweet treat in the warmth and comfort of your home. So what delightful new offerings are hitting shelves this month? Here are seven new ice cream flavors so good you’ll wish they were available year-round.

Jeni’s Caramel Apple Crumble

Jeni’s new Caramel Apple Crumble flavor might just be their best one yet (there’s a near-empty container in my freezer right now testament to that fact). “You will not regret making this purchase, you’ll only wish it came in bigger tubs, the quality is unmatched!” one fan wrote in the reviews.

Nightingale Cookie Butter Cheesecake

Nightingale Ice Cream’s new Cookie Butter Cheesecake flavor is ridiculously good. “Can this be permanent please 🥹🥹 I just had it and it was phenomenal 🤎,” one fan commented via Instagram. There’s also a new Apple Cider Donut flavor, but both are limited edition so run, don’t walk to get yours!

Alden’s Organic Creamy Eggnog

Alden’s Organic Creamy Eggnog is a seasonal flavor perfect for the holidays. “First time having egg nog ice cream! Wowza!!!” one very impressed fan said. “This is a super tasty, creamy, and not too intense noggin’ flavor. Wouldn’t be surprised if I scarf this tub was down by the weekend lol.” Same, friend, same!

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw‘s Holiday Bundle is going to be a huge hit, with flavors like Red’s Cookie Platter with Eggnog Custard. “Great! A yummy holiday flavor, and you can really taste a bunch of different cookies! And the eggnog custard is to die for too!” one fan raved.

Tillamook Sugar Cookie

Tillamook’s Sugar Cookie Ice Cream is a delicious limited-edition flavor just in time for the holidays. “Typically don’t do reviews, however, my wife insisted on doing so after trying this limited edition ice cream,” one Target shopper said. “She raved about it when she saw it and I was fortunate enough to pick up the last carton. Upon trying it she was absolutely delighted with the taste. Tillamook is often known for their quality ice cream and this flavor is no different.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perry’s Ice Cream

Perry’s Ice Cream seasonal flavors are back, and include fan-favorites like White Christmas which can be shipped directly to your door. “Best Ice Cream ever!” one fan said. I love this ice cream! I live in Ohio & I’m so happy that Giant Eagle sells this brand. I discovered it a few years ago. Every year I buy 6 of them when it comes out! Wish it was all year too! Thank you for making this delicious flavor!!”

Blue Bell

Blue Bell Creameries Classic Pecan Pie flavor is back for the season. This ice cream is “a rich brown sugar ice cream with roasted pecans and pieces of flaky pie crust mixed with a pecan pie filling.” Grab one before they’re gone again!