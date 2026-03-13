7 Best New Kirkland Items Hitting Shelves This Week

Discover the 7 best new Kirkland Signature items hitting Costco shelves this week.

Attention Costco shoppers! There are so many new Kirkland Signature items about to hit stores, and a few of them have already arrived. In a recent earnings call, the brand revealed that its Kirkland Signature private-label assortment is set to expand in the second quarter of the year, launching some 30 new items, ranging from food and drinks to apparel. Gary Millerchip, the retailer’s chief financial officer, confirmed that a few new products have hit the shelves in recent weeks, including various apparel items, crispy wings, and blackened salmon, and that there have been price reductions on other items. “Our goal is to be the first to lower prices where we see opportunities to do so,” Millerchip said. “We believe our expertise in buying and our limited SKU count model puts us in a position to manage this as well as anyone,” Ron Vachris, president and CEO of Costco, added. “Our strategies include moving the country of production when that makes sense, consolidating buying efforts globally to lower the cost of goods, leaning in on Kirkland Signature, where we have the most control of the supply chain, and sourcing more items domestically.” Here are the 7 best new Kirkland items you will find on Costco shelves this week.

Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce

Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce are an exciting new find in the freezer section. They are fully cooked with the sauce packaged separately. Shoppers recommend crisping them in the air fryer and then tossing them in the included sauce. “They were crispy for me when I cooked them in my air fryer,” one Redditor says.

Kirkland Signature Atlantic Blackened Salmon

Kirkland Signature Atlantic Blackened Salmon, 6-count, is a great new protein also in the freezer section. According to shoppers, it “is amazing!” with “Tons of flavor and lots of juice.” Another calls it “Absolutely delicious.” Each fillet is boneless with the skin on and pre-seasoned with thyme, oregano, three types of pepper, and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Italian Deli Meat

Discovering Costco shared that the deli section is now carrying new kinds of sliced Italian meat, including Italian Dry Salami and Hot Soppressata. “Popular sliced deli meat is now back at Costco! Check it out,” they captioned a post.

Kirkland Signature Hot Cross Buns

One influencer shared that Kirkland Signature Hot Cross Buns are a “New Costco Find” and a great deal. Hot Cross Buns, 24-pack, $11.59. 48 cents each. Would you buy this?” they asked followers. “The best,” responded one. “Amazing,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Lemon Custard Pie

Costco Aisles shared that there is another delicious dessert just in time for spring. “New addition to Costco Bakery, Lemon Custard Pie 🍋 It’s a 4.5lb-pie for $18.99,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Over in the bakery, there is a delicious new cheesecake. “The Costco Bakery has something new. 👀 Try the delicious Salted Caramel Cheesecake!” the store shared in a post. “10/10 and Costco has the BEST cheesecake,” Costo Hot Finds commented. “It’s so yummy,” Costco So Obsessed added.

Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth

Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth is a new, highly-rated savory, pork-based broth perfect for pairing with ramen noodles. It retails at $15.79 for a 4-pack of 32-oz cartons. Costco So Obsessed shared about it in a post. “This bone broth looks great perfect base for ramen and soups! Have you tried it? $15.69 for 4 boxes!” they wrote. “It’s really good!” a follower commented.