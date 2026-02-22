11 Kirkland Groceries Better Than Name Brand

Shoppers say these Kirkland staples outperform pricier brands.

I am a big fan of Kirkland Signature. Costco’s in-warehouse line is better than name brands in my opinion, with a wide range of products. You can get anything from clothing and shoes to cooking oil, chicken nuggets, paper towels, and even seaweed. What are the best Kirkland Signature products of all? Here are 11 Costco Kirkland groceries better than name brands.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is favored by chefs and foodies over name brands. The highly hyped oil is sourced from organically grown olives throughout Europe’s Mediterranean region. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products, but a seasonal option is usually available that customers love. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

I always have a bottle of Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup in my refrigerator. Across multiple Reddit feeds, shoppers say it is a fantastic deal compared to other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Seaweed

My daughter is obsessed with Kirkland Signature Seaweed. In fact, it is the only brand she will eat. Several shoppers who aren’t even avid seaweed eaters agree. “If you like seaweed, which I hate, the organic seaweed things in the green package are delicious, I’ll eat a whole box of those things,” one person says.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is more delicious than name-brand options. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is a staple for fans of Italian food and “hands down” as “good as any other you’d find at the supermarket” states a fan. They add that “actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives” and “a larger quantity” for a cheaper price. Another adds that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile.” “I’ve had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland’s is delicious,” says a third.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are a favorite of shoppers, with people claiming they are better than Ore-Ida. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods

Kirkland Signature coffee K-Cups are basically name-brand for less. “Better, smoother flavor than Pike Place Roast from Starbucks, and obviously way more pods for less money. Heckuva deal!” writes a reviewer. “I decided to give this a try instead of my usual Caribou or Paul Newman and I was pleasantly surprised. Coffee has a very nice taste and is smooth. Will be buying more,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds are popular with Costco shoppers, including my mother, who always has a container in her pantry. “Those chocolate almonds get me every time, they’re so good I can’t help but shove my hand in the container and eat 100 every time I pass by lol,” one says. “They’ve been an obsession of mine for at least 10 years,” another writes. However, they come with a warning. “7650 calories in the whole barrel” and “2550 calories per day if you eat 1/3rd of it per day,” another warns. “Yeah the only way to win is to not play at all. I just cannot buy these.”

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper has become the only kind that my family buys. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper,” a third says. “Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is another off-brand hit. “There’s a lot of stuff I buy at Costco for the savings but there’s several things I only buy at Costco because the Kirkland brand is just better. The popcorn is the best you can buy. It a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store,” one shopper states.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

With over 36,000 reviews and a nearly 5-star average, Kirkland Signature Paper Towels have a cult following. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” one reviewer declares.