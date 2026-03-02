11 Kirkland Products Shoppers Buy on Repeat

These Kirkland staples keep shoppers coming back.

There are so many fantastic Kirkland Signature products that keep shoppers returning to Costco. From pantry staples to delicious deli finds and prepared foods, the in-warehouse brand is famous for offering lots-of-bang for the buck in terms of value and taste. Lots of shoppers maintain that some Kirkland products are even better than name-brand alternatives, and I fully agree. Here are 11 Kirkland products Costco shoppers buy on repeat.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is considered better than name-brand oils by many chefs and foodies. The oil is sourced from organically grown olives throughout Europe’s Mediterranean region. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper notes.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is one of my staples, and I always have a bottle in my fridge. It is a fantastic deal compared to real maple syrup sold at other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is more delicious than name-brand options. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one Reddit comment reads. It is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is “hands down” as “good as any other you’d find at the supermarket,” states a fan. They add that “actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives” and “a larger quantity” for a cheaper price. Another adds that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile.” “I’ve had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland’s is delicious,” says a third. Insider hack? A lot of people recommend freezing it, using an ice cube tray.

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

I am hooked on Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper, so much cheaper than name brands, but still super high-quality. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” one shopper writes. “Dude they have the best toilet paper,” another says. “Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says

The Mac and Cheese in the Deli

My friend threw a party and served mac and cheese hot from a crockpot. I asked her if she made it. “It’s from the Costco deli,” my friend confessed. I’m not the only one impressed by the creamy, gooey, side dish. “I’m shocked more people haven’t mentioned it, but the mac and cheese is amazing. We make that, toss some chicken nuggets in the air fryer, and mix it up with some hot sauce on top. Delicious,” one Redditor suggests.

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is another off-brand hit with shoppers. “There’s a lot of stuff I buy at Costco for the savings but there’s several things I only buy at Costco because the Kirkland brand is just better. The popcorn is the best you can buy. It a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store,” one shopper states.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels have a cult following, with over 36,000 reviews and a nearly 5-star average rating. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” one reviewer declares.

$5 Rotisserie Chickens

The $5 rotisserie chicken is the reason some people shop at Costco. “The rotisserie chicken is the ultimate. It’s a whole cooked chicken sold for less than the same amount of meat raw, saving you time and money. It can be put into almost any chicken dish (I use it for chile verde, pastas, soups, tamales, etc). You can just carve it up, skin on, and roast it a little more in the oven (I do like 10 min at 375) and serve with a salad and baguette or maybe rice, boom, that’s a sit-down quality dinner for your family that took maybe 20 mins to make. I also love using the carcass for stock! (although I know that’s not necessarily what you’re interested here, it’s another use for your bird)” one says.

Kirkland Signature, Bacon Crumbles

Another item I always keep on hand? Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles, which come in handy for breakfasts, pasta dishes, salads, and more. “Who doesn’t love smoked salted meat. These bacon crumbles are awesome. They’re made out of real bacon. Not your typical bacon bits. You can add them to so many dishes to spice up the flavor. It is not overly salty. There is a good ratio of meaty bits in this, it’s not a bunch of fat. If you’re a bacon connoisseur you’ll Who doesn’t love smoked cured salted meat. These bacon crumbles are awesome. They’re made out of real bacon. Not your typical bacon bits. You can add them to so many dishes to spice up the flavor. It is not overly salty. There is a good ratio of meaty bits in this, it’s is not overly fatty. this crumble. I no longer have to go through the process of cooking and crumbling my own bacon bits,” a shopper says. “Excellent flavor, smokey flavor! I’ve used this bacon in many many recipes and they are real and add the flavor a good cook needs. Remember to refrigerate after opening. Bacony….yum,” another writes.

The Chicken Noodle Soup in the Deli

Shoppers are also fans of the deli’s chicken noodle soup, made with large chunks of rotisserie chicken. “The chicken noodle soup is a good step up from the regular soups when our family is under the weather or a really cold day,” one says.