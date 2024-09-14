10 Incredible Cheeses You Can Score at Kroger Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Like any supermarket worth its salt, Kroger has always carried a generous selection of cheeses: slices, blocks, and shreds, both from its own store brand and big names like Kraft and Sargento, all ripe for the picking and cut out for most of your cheese needs. But in recent years the grocery chain has cultivated one of the best cheese departments in the business, following its purchase of Murray's Cheese, one of America's highest-quality cheese brands, in 2017.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket giant now operates Murray's cheese counters in over 1,100 stores including Kroger, Ralph's, and Harris Teeter locations. It's here at these in-store displays–typically located near the deli department–that you will find the best of the best gourmet products, or as some people like to call it "the fancy cheese." Multiple creameries and brands have secured a residence here, but the counter's namesake leads the pack with a diverse and award-winning collection of flavorful fromage.

Murray's Cheese first opened in 1962 in NYC's Greenwich Village, starting as a humble shop that has now become a nationwide success. The company's cheesemongers source high-quality products from all over the world. Plus, in 2004 Murray's changed the game again by opening its very own cheese caves in Long Island City, N.Y. Within these temperature-controlled halls, true magic happens as this is where cheeses from all over the world are aged and ripened to perfection.

From cheddar to brie to gruyere, Murray's has it all. Here's just a taste of what this New York brand has to offer. You'll find many Murray's cheeses at your local Kroger. Some are best sellers and some have even earned recognition from the American Cheese Society, but all are worthy of a spot on your cheese board.

Murray's Young Manchego

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

Indulge as the Spaniards do with Murray's popular Young Manchego. Similar to how Champagne describes sparkling wine from only the Champagne region of France, cheese may only be designated as Manchego if it comes from the La Mancha region of Spain and is made with whole milk from Manchego ewes. It must also be aged in natural caves for at least 2 months and there is a designation of origin in place to protect these traditions. Murray's, of course, abides by the cheese's strict regulations and sources a Manchego with a classic look and taste but with a distinct flair as a younger option. The semi-hard cheese is made from sheep's milk but the flavor is far from sheepish with plenty of salt, nuttiness, and even tastes of butter on the palate. This balanced and mild makeup is what makes it the perfect snacking cheese, perfect to enjoy before or after an afternoon siesta.

Murray's Cave Aged Gruyere

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium :170 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Murray's describes its cave-aged gruyere as "a smooth, creamy, nutty cheese with a hint of oniony funk". Much of this pronounced flavoring is thanks to the diet of the cows used to make it as well as the careful formation process which is protected by AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protégée) designation. Murray's gruyere specifically comes from a single source in Switzerland. As per tradition, the cheese is made in copper vats before spending time in on-site cellars and then being aged in an affinage facility. Since this final facility is built into sandstone cliffs it is both humidity and temperature controlled. Plus, at both locations, the cheese wheels are flipped and rubbed regularly to ensure even maturing all around.

Gruyere sways to the more adventurous side of the cheese pendulum. But, it still makes for a wonderful addition to a bountiful and colorful cheeseboard. It's also an unmatched choice melted onto a panini or even shredded on top of a hearty French Onion Soup.

Murray's Mini Brie

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 105

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 143 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Mild, creamy, and classic, it's no wonder that this Mini Brie is one of Murray's top sellers. It follows in the footsteps of all the French bries that came before it and was specially selected by the company's cheesemongers over a slew of other brie cheese choices. As a standard brie, the Fromage leans towards the earthy side with mushroom tangs, although the sensation is wildly toned down compared to that of the aforementioned Reserve Greenward. Before diving straight into this specialty or adding it to a baguette sandwich, Murray's recommends letting it set to room temperature for the best experience. Or, you could always bake it with honey and pecans or pomegranates and pistachios for a more indulgent treat.

Murray's Cave Aged Original Stockinghall Cheddar

Nutrition information unavailable

Cheddar cheese is a non-negotiable and one that agrees with most taste buds–a type of gateway cheese if you will. Murray's has a plethora of this versatile style on its books from English to Irish and from creamy to crumbly, many of which can be found at your local Kroger cheese counter. But, one that stands out as the big cheese is the cave-aged Original Stockinghall Cheddar. A one-of-a-kind Murray's creation, this offering was named Best of Show in 2019 by the American Cheese Society and more recently in 2024, it earned first place in Clothbound Cheddar aged up to 12 months. And, it's every bit as good as its accolades.

In conjunction with Old Chatham Creamery in New York, the cheese is made from a unique process of stacking curds within the mold. The young wheels are then wrapped in cheesecloth and aged in Murray's caves for at least a year. The result is a hard crumbly cheese that offers notes of bacon, sour cream, and even citrus or caramel depending on the bite.

Murray's Epoisses

Nutrition information unavailable

If your fromage mantra is the smellier the better then this soft selection beckons. Epoisses, also known as Époisses de Bourgogne, is a cow's milk cheese that hales from Burgundy, France, where it graced diets starting in the 16th century. From there it's had quite the history, rumored to be a favorite by Napoleon Bonaparte and later allegedly prohibited on the Paris Metro due to its stench.

Hearsay aside, Murray's version of the cheese is made by washing curds with salt water and a French spirit called Marc de Bourgogne which is a pomace brandy similar to Italy's grappa. It then ripens in a humid cellar where it continues to be washed daily with this same mixture. This process is what gives the rind its rosy orange coloring while the inside becomes creamy and spreadable. As for the flavor profile, it's aromatic, salty, and rich. Or, as Murray's head cheesemonger puts it, Epoisses is "unapologetically meaty with a bite to match its stinky bark". It leans more towards adventurous than approachable but that hasn't stopped it from becoming one of the brand's best sellers. If you're feeling bold, don't be afraid to match it up with an agreeable beverage pairing such as pinot noir, bourbon, or a farmhouse ale or sour.

Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog

Nutrition information unavailable

Humboldt Fog is a youthful cheese in more ways than one. First, it is young in the sense that it was created less than half a century ago in 1980. Mary Keehn, founder of Cypress Grove Creamery, first crafted the cheese in Humboldt County, Calif., and named it after the Pacific fogs of the area. The layered creation helped to popularize goat's milk fromage among Americans and it is also highly decorated despite its short life winning countless titles from the American Cheese Society and even the honor of Best in Class in the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest.

Humboldt Fog, now sold by Murray's and available at Kroger, is also considered young since it is aged for just five weeks. Four distinct parts come together including a bloomy rind, cake-like paste, a gooey cream line in between which is created as the rind breaks down the proteins in the paste, and lastly a ribbon of vegetable ash in the center. After its short aging stint, it is heavy yet creamy with a tangy flavor that makes it perfect for pairing with something sweet like honey or fig spread.

Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese

Nutrition information unavailable

In any other food category, a product ravaged with mold warrants a trip to the garbage can. But, in the cheese world, this affliction is highly revered. As such, Murray's carries a wide assortment of this kind of fromage, known officially as blue cheese, and one of its most notable is a variety from California's Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company. The creamery's original blue cheese carries that quintessential blue streaking throughout–a result of the added fungi called penicillium–and lands somewhere between smooth and crumbly. As for the taste, the cow's milk creation is buttery and zippy with peppery hints on the back end that make it a great savory addition to meat or pasta. Murray also adds, "It's an approachable cheese that many can enjoy, and it's sweet enough to serve with chocolate or pears."

Murray's Cave Aged Reserve Greenward

Nutrition information unavailable

Murray's Cave-Aged Reserve Greenward is a prime example of what's possible through the cave-aging process. When this cheese arrives at the brand's caves from Jasper Hill Farm, it is hand-crafted to become a cheese called Harbison. But, through Murray's distinctive methods, it becomes something entirely different. The cow's milk cheese is wrapped with a layer of wood, and during a period of around 6 weeks, it is periodically washed with a brine of hard cider to achieve its coloring and unmistakable flavor. The end consistency barrels right past creamy into the silky range and the Reserve Greenward is defined by its strong mushroom, spruce, and bacon tastes.

This Murray's revelation was originally made in 2012 exclusively for the prestigious Eleven Madison Park restaurant in New York City. But, it is now available for all through Murray's and its collaboration with Kroger, so you can enjoy all the pungent and spoonable goodness at home.

Murray's Cave Aged Limited Double Doe

Nutrition information unavailable

This particular Murray's selection pushes the envelope of cheesy norms by incorporating the milk of two different animals. This fusion categorizes the Double Doe as a mixed-milk cheese similar to the likes of feta or Boucheron and has also helped the cheese stand out enough to earn itself the first-place spot in the American Cheese Society's 2024 category of washed cheeses made from mixed or other milk.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The cheese's name is obviously a nod to both the sheep's and goat's milk it's made from, but also to the Pennsylvania-based creamery where it comes known as The Farm at Doe Run. The farm sends unaged wheels to Murray's where they are washed with Danish mead (a type of honey wine rooted in Nordic traditions) weekly and aged in the cave for three to four months. When all is said and done, the end product is a semi-hard yet springy cheese with plenty of umami and a rich meaty flavor.

Murray's Cave Aged Original 80:10:10

Nutrition information unavailable

At first glance, you might not understand the title of this prized Murray's cheese, which appears to give no clues as to its contents or origin. But, if you take a deeper look at the numbers 80:10:10, it starts to become more clear. This cheese is actually named for its recipe ratio of 80% cow's milk, 10% sheep's milk, and 10% goat's milk. This clever combination gives the cheese a melt-in-your-mouth buttery demeanor, but the real star of the show here is really the rind. A triple-milk wash process–styled after that of Tallegio cheese–is used and after aging in the Murray's cave, the rind develops a taste similar to that of caramelized mushrooms. Diverse and bold, the 80:10:10 has garnered plenty of attention and was even awarded 3rd place just this year in the category of soft-ripened washed rind cheese by the American Cheese Society.