10 Best New Kroger Products You Need to Try Right Now

January is the month of new. It ushers in the new year with new goals, new opportunities, and new products at your neighborhood Kroger. Every month of the year, or even week, brings a fresh wave of items to the supermarket chain. But, right now, its already massive inventory–typically standing at around 40,000 to 50,000 total items–is growing more than usual, even as it retires its trove of holiday picks and goodies.

On your next grocery run or online haul, these recent additions will naturally catch your eye–often because they're given primo spots and plenty of advertisements. So, we're helping you to know which ones are worthy of your attention with a round-up of the ten best new products. The list includes a few nutritious picks to help you stick to your resolutions but also some treats to help you beat the wintertime blues. You'll also find items from Kroger's own store brands and even a few surprises like collaborations and an appearance from a sports superstar. Cheers to a fresh start and another year of delicious eats!

Eathos Frozen Pastas

We don't know about you, but we're always on the lookout for tasty frozen meals that are less T.V. dinner and more nutritious. Enter Eathos. With a meeting of minds between California and Parma, Italy, the brand offers vegetarian and vegan recipes full of plant-based proteins and plenty of veggies. And now, all the goodness is conveniently available at Kroger. Four of Eathos' frozen pastas can now be found in the frozen section. These include the Spiral Pasta + Pesto and Kale, Bolognese-Style Vegan Pasta, Macaroni + Marinara, and a Potato Gnocchi + Pesto. All are made using no GMOs, preservatives, or artificial flavors and can be purchased for $7.99 per single-serve box.

Shaqalicious XL Gummies

It seems that everything Shaquille O'Neal touches turns to gold from pizza to EDM beats, and these new gummies are no exception. In a fitting XL size–standing at about twice or even three times as big as your average gummy candy–they also deliver an extra large kind of taste. The standard bag contains three different flavors of Shaq's grinning face including peach, orange, and berry punch. Then, the NBA star cranks things up a notch with a batch of sour sweets all inspired by a few of his legendary nicknames. In this bag, you'll find pineapple-flavored diesel engines, The Big Cactus mixed berry bites, and The Big Shamrock green watermelon-flavored gummies.

We love these simply for the novelty. But, customers are also quite enthralled by the juicy treats. "These are Amazing! Omg! Bursting with flavor just the right amount of sweet and sour…I want more!" one review reads on the Kroger website. Find them at Kroger priced at $4.99 per bag.

Private Selection Gelato

Kroger's uppity-sounding store brand Private Selection churns out some seriously good ice cream. If you're a loyal shopper at the store, you know it rivals some of the best in the business from Blue Bunny to Häagen-Dazs. The selection is also top-tier, including the newest pints in the lineup which are filled with thick and creamy gelato. In flavors of Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Birthday Cake, and Caramelized Banana–which tastes just like bananas foster, according to one review–they provide a little something for every kind of sweet tooth. During your next grocery run, make sure to leave room in your cart for this ​​crème de la crème frozen dessert. Grab one for $3.99 or $3.49 if you happen to catch a two-for-$ $7 sale–compare that price to something like Talenti's gelato which retails for around $6.99 each.

Reese's and Hershey's ONE Protein Bars

Protein bars don't have to be boring. ONE brands is the epitome of this sentiment, evidenced by its range of flavors from fruity cereal to maple glazed doughnut, and its selection continues to multiply. The company's latest endeavor is a pair of candy bar-inspired bars made in partnership with Reese's and Hershey's–specifically its Cookies 'n' Creme chocolates. These sweet collabs are sold in packs of four for $10.99 a piece and are currently only available through Kroger delivery, but here's to hoping they pop up in the stores soon as well. Each one fuels your workouts with 18 grams of protein and just 3 grams of sugar.

So far, sweet tooths and gym buffs alike have given their stamp of approval. Of the Reese's rendition, reviewers say the bars are "tasteful" and "a better tasting protein bar than most" without tasting like cardboard. Additionally, consumers report that the Hershey's bars are "indulgent" with a good texture.

Kinders Hot Sauces

Kinders' new line of hot sauces is spicing things up at the supermarket. The brand has always been the king of all things seasonings and sauces but the hot variety is somewhat new territory. The flavors you can now find at Kroger include a Red Taco sauce with fire-roasted jalapeno and a Green Taco sauce with jalapeno and lime–it's just like Christmas colors but of fiery proportions. Both have received high marks thus far with reviews pointing out the red's piquancy and versatility and the green's fresh tanginess. A third spiced bottle, the Creamy Louisiana, also lurks on the store's website for delivery only. But, it may just be the best hot sauce yet. One happy customer reports, "Kinder's Creamy Louisiana Hot Sauce is spicy, creamy goodness. I am a spicy food fanatic and absolutely love this sauce." All come at an original price of $6.99 per bottle barring any sales.

Private Selection Frozen Veggies

These Private Selection veggies are your next new freezer must-have. The brand already carries staples like frozen broccoli, green beans, edamame, and even avocado. But, it also just released a pair of flavored vegetables that do the hard work for you. First up is the Miso Glazed Carrots. The sliced carrots are roasted and then coated in a savory miso sauce with sesame seeds for a Japanese twist–though the package reveals it's a product of France. Then, we have an elevated version of crisp green beans called Umami Chili Green Beans which are covered in a sweet and savory soy and chili sauce. The beans are a nod to Chinese cuisine, but once again are made in France. Both bags which sell for $4.29 a piece can be easily microwaved or made on the stovetop.

Wilde Protein Chips

Your new favorite munchie has landed at the supermarket chain and the best part? It's packed with protein. Wilde protein chips were already sitting on Kroger's shelves in flavors like Himalayan Pink Salt, Chicken & Waffles, and Buffalo. But now, at the start of the year, a new taste of Spicy Queso is dazzling shoppers' taste buds. As is the case with all Wilde chips, these are made from 100% all-natural chicken breast as well as egg whites, and chicken bone broth, all combining for 10 grams of protein per 20 chips. Their zest, on the other hand, comes from hints of smoked chipotle, roasted jalapenos, and aged cheddar cheese–a trifecta of fiesta-inspired flavors. Early reviews say you can really taste the queso and praise its full flavor with just the right amount of spice. Grab them for $7.99.

New Goodles Flavors

Goodles are always a good idea–it's baked right there into the title. The brand's gluten-free boxed macaroni and cheeses and pastas have taken the world by cheesy storm, infiltrating every major retailer including Kroger. The bright retro boxes line the store's shelves–demanding attention and refusing to be intimidated by Kraft's blue and orange army. And now, going into 2025, the inventory now includes two new flavors in addition to the company's classics. They are advertised as being both creamier and tastier than any of their predecessors. One new taste, the Ched Over Heels, hints at its rich blasts of cheddar. Shell We Dance, on the other hand, focuses on aged white cheddar, and their twin 5-star ratings on the Goodles website tell you everything you need to know. Both deluxe mac and cheeses ring up at $4.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crunchmaster Avocado Toast Crackers

Introducing an entirely new way to avocado toast. Crunchmaster invites you to take the flavorful fad anywhere–and without the mess–thanks to its crunchy avocado rice baked crackers. They are non-GMO, gluten-free, and even certified vegan, not to mention crisp, addicting, and the best vessel for any kind of dip you desire. Kroger is now carrying three of the four avocado toast cracker flavors including Guacamole, Salt & Pepper, and Ultimate Everything, which features, you guessed it, the brand's spin on everything bagel seasoning. All are priced at $3.99 a pop. The Chili Lime flavor hasn't made it to the store quite yet. But, the Crunchmaster Multi-Seed and Multi-Grain crackers are also listed on Kroger's inventory as "ship-only" products.

Silk Cold Foam Coffee Creamer

We know it's chilly outside. But, people are inevitably still indulging in their iced coffees and cold brews, and that means they'll need a brand like Silk to liven it up. The company focused on all things non-dairy recently released a plant-based cold foam coffee creamer in the flavor of cinnamon caramel and it's the quintessential treat to ward off those wintertime blues. One reviewer even writes, "This cold foam is seriously so tasty. Its flavor is rich, without being overpowering. It has a nice texture, so very creamy and smooth. Its packaging makes it easy to use. It is very convenient. It is honestly comparable to come coffee shop cold foams I've had in the past." The product comes in a whipped cream-like spray can and is selling for $5.79 at Kroger.