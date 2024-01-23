Kroger Is Upgrading the Quality of its Bakery & Deli Items

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Kroger customers can expect to see a few changes to some of the supermarket's ready-to-eat food options. Yesterday, the grocery chain announced that it's revamping multiple deli and bakery items to improve the products' quality.

The upgraded items include Home Chef-branded fried chicken products in addition to several sweet treats. Beyond these reformulated items, Kroger is also releasing a new baguette.

"From flavor profile to freshness and packaging, we have studied some of our most beloved Our Brands deli and bakery products to make these customer favorites even more fresh and delicious," Dan De La Rosa, Kroger' group vice president of fresh merchandising, said in a press release. "We know how important these products are to our customers and we are committed to constantly improving to ensure these deli and bakery favorites are the best they can be."

Kroger's Home Chef Fried Chicken is now double breaded and hand-dipped, featuring 18 different spices. The chicken is also in new packaging designed to "prolong crispiness."

In November, Store Brands reported that Kroger's Home Chef brand updated its fried chicken recipe "after receiving some less than positive feedback from shoppers." The outlet added that surveyed customers said the previous fried chicken variety "was not the the crispiest or most flavorful" in comparison to options from other retailers and quick-service restaurants.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Moving into bakery items, Kroger's Private Selection Signature Buttercream Cakes are now made with a new real buttercream. These cakes are available in double chocolate or vanilla with white cake, which customers can order in a quarter sheet size, as well.

Also being reformulated in the bakery department are the Private Selection Cinnamon Rolls, which are baked fresh in-store and made with real butter and topped with vanilla or cream cheese icing. Additionally, the scratch-made Private Selection Cinnamon Crumb Cake is now made with new layers of cinnamon streusel, while the Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, which feature a "classic homemade recipe," are now available in packs of 12 or 30-count party packs.

Rounding out the upgraded bakery lineup is the new Private Selection French Baguette, which is priced at $1.49 per loaf. Baked fresh in-store daily, this baguette is made with all-natural artisan bread free of preservatives and chemicals.

Looking ahead, Kroger will also be updating its Private Selection Croissants. Freshly baked in-store, these all-butter croissants will have more flaky layers, according to Kroger.