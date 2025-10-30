7 Best New Sam’s Club Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Christmas is barely two months away, which means it’s time to stock up on some seasonal Sam’s Club gems. As always, the warehouse chain offers exceptional value for money, and the variety of holiday treats and decor is second to none. So what should you add to your list to make this the best Christmas ever? Here are seven of the best new Sam’s Club treasures hitting shelves this week.

Member’s Mark Holiday Baking & Cooking Spices

The Member’s Mark Holiday Baking & Cooking Spices ($9.98) is the perfect collection to prepare for holiday baking. Each selection contains ground nutmeg, ground cloves, and ground ginger. “Ground Ginger adds a warm, slightly sweet kick, ideal for gingerbread, spice cakes, and holiday cookies,” the store says. “Ground Nutmeg delivers a subtly nutty richness, perfect for custards, creamy sauces, and iconic treats like eggnog and pumpkin pie. Ground Cloves bring deep, aromatic intensity, making them perfect for slow-cooked meats, holiday glazes, and comforting stews.”

Chocolate Pecan Clusters Gift Tin

The Chocolate Pecan Clusters Gift Tin ($22.96) is absolutely beautiful and delicious. “These were absolutely delicious!! Will make a nice gift for Christmas giving,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Fruitfully Yours Gift Tower

Sam’s Club members love the seasonal Fruitfully Yours Gift Tower ($50). “The Fruitfully Yours Gift Tower is the perfect balance of healthy and indulgent, fresh fruit, sweet treats and savory nuts. All the items are packed in an attractive five-box tower and tied with a bow for a beautiful gift presentation,” the brand says.

Popcornopolis Popcorn Cone Holiday Gift Pack

The Popcornopolis Popcorn Cone Holiday Gift Pack ($12.98) is one of the sweetest Christmas-themed treats I’ve ever seen. “Arrived extremely well packaged and are a really good treat to share for the holidays. Nicely sized and good variety of flavors. I’ll be ordering these again!” one happy shopper said.

Build Your Own Gingerbread House Kit

Sam’s Club has this adorable Build Your Own Gingerbread House Kit for $13.98. “The kit features pre-baked gingerbread house cookies with intricate embossing for added charm. It also includes 4 extra cookies, giving you more opportunities to showcase your creativity or enjoy a tasty treat,” Marketplace Brands says.

Member’s Mark Holiday Accent Pillows

The Member’s Mark Holiday Accent Pillows ($17.94) are perfect seasonal decorations for this Christmas. “For a traditional holiday aesthetic, this collection includes plaid-accented pillows adorned with Christmas messages like ‘Holly Jolly’ and motifs of wreaths and trees. These designs evoke the timeless warmth of a classic Christmas setting, making them ideal for creating a nostalgic and welcoming atmosphere,” Sam’s Club says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Nativity Set

The Member’s Mark Nativity Set ($99.97) is a beautiful keepsake set to add to your traditional Christmas decorations. “Absolutely love our nativity scene. This will look great in the foyer. Beautiful way to welcome our guests with Christ front and center. We chose the Multicultural display,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.