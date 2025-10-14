I love snacking. There’s something about in-between meals that is so much more fun than an entree. From chips and dips to meat sticks and protein bars, there are so many options no matter what you crave. This week, so many new snacks are arriving in grocery stores nationwide. Here are the 7 best new snacks hitting shelves this week.

Sprouts Herb Stuffing Kettle Potato Chips Made With Avocado Oil

Sprouts Herb Stuffing Kettle Potato Chips Made With Avocado Oil are my new favorite snack. The potato chips, currently on sale for $2.50, are perfectly crunchy and so tasty, flavored with lots of herbs but not overly salty. Just as promised, each bite is basically reminiscent of the holiday side dish.

Brown Butter Sage Popcorn

Over at Albertson’s, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions, Jewel Osco, Acme, and Shaw’s, the “Season of Spice” is in full effect. The limited edition Brown Butter Sage Popcorn is my favorite new snack in the fall lineup. It’s basically a perfectly buttery popcorn with a richy, herby kick.

Garden Veggie Puffs Mac n’ Cheese

Garden Veggie Snacks, the brand behind the iconic Original Veggie Straw, just reinvented its product line with avocado oil, and its all at Target. My favorite is the cheddar-forward Veggie™ Puffs in the craveable Mac n’ Cheese flavor. It has just enough crunch and kick of the favorite meal.

Limited-Edition Goldfish SNOOPY™ Peppermint Cocoa Grahams

Goldfish is bringing the holiday cheer this year with new SNOOPY Peppermint Cocoa Grahams Goldfish and PEANUTS are teaming up for the first time ever to introduce Limited-Edition Goldfish SNOOPY™ Peppermint Cocoa Grahams, blending cool peppermint with rich cocoa. Get them for a limited time, starting this month for $3.69.

La Terra Fina Cranberry & Jalapeño Dip & Spread

La Terra Fina’s fan-favorite Cranberry & Jalapeño Dip & Spread is back at Costco! The 31-oz best-seller combines sweet cranberries and spicy jalapeños for a crave-worthy flavor I have gotten super obsessed with. If it isn’t in your warehouse yet, don’t worry. It’s available now in the Midwest, returning to the Bay Area in early October, landing in Los Angeles mid-month, and reaching the Southwest and Northeast by late October.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chomps Snack-o-Lantern Pack

Protein lovers should grab the new Chomps limited-edition 24-count “Snack-o-Lantern” pack, which includes 24-count pack of Chomps (Original Beef and Sea Salt Beef), ywo pop-out pumpkin faces to color and display, and an electric tea light to turn the pack into a glowing, reusable Halloween decoration

Perfect Double Chocolate Mini

Perfect Snacks recently introduced their Double Chocolate Mini and Chocolate Covered Salted Caramel Mini, joining the brand’s growing Perfect Bar Mini lineup. Each has 5 grams of protein and is made with good ingredients, including freshly ground peanut butter, organic honey, real chocolate, and 20+ superfoods.