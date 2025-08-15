5 Snacks That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches

Do you want to get rid of extra flab around your midsection? You can do all the crunches you want, but unless you change your diet, you aren’t going to achieve success. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, is a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. We asked her: Are there any snacks to help get rid of your belly?”There’s no magic snack that melts belly fat on its own — but the right choices can help control appetite, steady blood sugar, and support muscle, all of which play a role in reducing overall body fat, including belly fat,” she says. “Pairing protein, fiber, and healthy fats in snacks keeps you satisfied longer and helps prevent overeating that can derail fat loss efforts.” Here are five snacks that burn belly fat faster than crunches.

Greek Yogurt with Berries

You can eat Greek yogurt with berries for breakfast, but the nutrient-dense meal also makes a great snack. “Protein to preserve lean muscle,” says Collingwood. “Plus antioxidants and fiber for gut health and satiety.”

Apple Slices with Almond or Peanut Butter

Another great snack to keep you fueled up and satiated. Apple slices with almond or peanut butter. “A combo of fiber and healthy fats to keep blood sugar stable and hunger in check,” Collingwood says about the meal.

Hummus with Veggie Sticks

Hummus with veggie sticks, like carrots, celery, and peppers, is a colorful, protein-packed, and nutrient-rich snack. "Plant-based protein, fiber, and minerals that keep energy up without spiking blood sugar," says Collingwood. Slice veggies ahead of time and pre-portion hummus for easy and healthy snacking.

Hard-Boiled Eggs with a Sprinkle of Everything Bagel Seasoning

Collingwood also recommends hard-boiled eggs seasoned with a sprinkle of Everything Bagel Seasoning, which you can buy at Trader Joe’s. “Complete protein to support muscle and keep metabolism humming,” she says. Consider boiling eggs ahead of time and keeping them in your refrigerator for easy snacking.

Roasted Chickpeas (or Edamame)

Another delicious savory snack? Roasted chickpeas or edamame, Collingwood recommends. “Crunchy, high-fiber, and protein-packed for a satisfying swap for chips,” she says.

These Snacks Will Help Create a Balanced Diet

What makes these food items great for blasting belly fat? “While these snacks won’t specifically spot-reduce belly fat, they help create the balanced, calorie-controlled eating pattern that supports a healthier body composition over time,” says Collingwood.