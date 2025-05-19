7 Best New Snacks From This Week's Sweets & Snacks Expo

A record number of products were submitted for the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo, with judges considering more than 400 items in 12 categories—and there are some standout winners. "Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier platform for innovative confectionery and snack brands to make their mark," said John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, host organization for Sweets & Snacks Expo. "As we welcome attendees back to Indianapolis, they will be treated to a top-tier education program, unparalleled networking opportunities, and countless chances to discover something new." Here are seven of the best Most Innovative New Product Awards Winners from the Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025.

Belle's Gourmet Popcorn Matcha Latte Popcorn

Belle's Gourmet Popcorn Matcha Latte Popcorn won Best In Show at the expo. The brand is frequently mentioned in online discussions about the best buttered popcorn. "It is absolutely delicious! Reminds me of the popcorn that you buy at a fair. I would totally buy it again! It came to me very quickly, and the packaging kept it very fresh!" one Amazon shopper said about the Sea Salt Caramel flavor.

Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters

Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters – Strawberry Punch won best Gummy Candy. "These are going to be the end for me. I love Nerds clusters and I am very obsessed with gushers. I'm concerned for how many of these I will eat haha. Hoping Costco sells them in bulk 😂😂😂," one excited Redditor said. "Literally my favorite candy AND my favorite childhood fruit snack. I'm cooked," another agreed.

Pop & Sol Coconut Flaked White Chocolate Covered Cashews

Pop & Sol Coconut Flaked White Chocolate Covered Cashews won best Chocolate. Fans are already obsessed with the Sea Salt & Vinegar Almonds snack. "Saw these bags look at me while browsing through the store and had to pick them up – the unique flavors and colors were a standout. Got home and opened the almonds and absolutely loved the quality and size of the nuts… packed with a really deep flavor profile as if I was eating salt and vinegar chips!!" one Target shopper said.

breathROX Popping Breath Mints

breathROX Popping Breath Mints – Blue Raspberry won the Gum & Mints category. Powered by zinc, these mints are a firm fan-favorite. "I love these!!! They're almost like pop rocks but I feel my breath is freshened up a little after they dissolve. The only negative to this is that I feel they are so expensive for such tiny bottles," one Amazon shopper said.

Bavarian Meats Original Lil' Landjaeger

Bavarian Meats Original Lil' Landjaeger Individually Wrapped Stick won in the Meat Snacks category. These protein sticks have no sugar and 9 g of protein per serving. "My toddler is obsessed with these. We limit her consumption, but honestly, I get it- they're so good!" one Redditor shared.

Belle's Gourmet Popcorn Dubai Chocolate Popcorn

Belle's Gourmet Popcorn Dubai Chocolate Popcorn won in the Salty Snacks category. The Dubai chocolate craze is taking over the internet, with customers going out of their way to hunt down this viral sensation flavor. Belle's is the only company to win in two categories.

Snak Club Ramen flavored Snack Mix

Snak Club Ramen flavored Snack Mix won in the Savory Snacks category, and fans are crazy for flavors such as Hidden Valley Ranch. "I am thinking of going back and grabbing as many of these as I can just to have a stockpile. These are really good especially if you love ranch," one Redditor said. "I almost ate the entire bag in a span of two weeks and I had to toss out the rest, it's way too addicting," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e