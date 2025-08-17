6 Best New Starbucks Drinks to Order This Summer

It’s that strange time of the season for food and beverage. It’s still summer, and the temperatures are still high in most parts of the country. But fall is on its way in. Don’t believe me? Head over to Instagram, where your feed is probably already filling up with back-to-school photos. And, while summer-inspired flavors are still being consumed, pumpkin spice has already started to enter menus at your favorite spots. Here are the best new Starbucks drinks to order this summer and into the fall.

New Strato™ Frappuccino® Blended Beverages

Starbucks recently added New Strato Frappuccino Blended Beverages to the menu. “The first-ever Frappuccino® Beverages with rich, flavorful cold foam layered atop a beautifully blended classic, in Brown Sugar, Salted Caramel Mocha and Strawberry Matcha. Here for a limited time,” they say.

New Cold Brew Options

I love cold brew black and unsweetened. However, there are also some “super-smooth cold brews,” according to the chain. “Savor refreshing sips of slow-steeped signature cold brew finished with Salted Caramel Cream Cold Foam or Vanilla Sweet Cream,” they write. Order them now.

New Fruity Refreshers

Are you into fruity drinks? You can also order Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher and Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher, but only for a limited time.”Make the most of long summer days with iced refreshers crafted with vibrant lemonade and real fruit pieces,” Starbucks says.

5 Starbucks Orders Baristas Really Recommend

Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

Snach with Zach reports that a new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado is coming to Starbucks on August 26. The drink will feature equal parts Blonde Espresso, steamed oat milk, and pecan-flavored syrup, and will be finished with a light dusting of spiced sugar. There will also be a Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Drinks

And, because every fall means pumpkin spice is about to take over, brace yourself. Snach with Zach also shared that, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, are also returning on August 26.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Raspberry Spiked Everything

You can also get raspberry in anything – including cold brew, lattes, and Frapps. “it’s really now or never. try raspberry in your fave drink before it’s gone,” Starbucks captioned a post.