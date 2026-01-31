From orange chicken to soup dumplings, these Trader Joe’s frozen dinners shoppers grab every month.

Fun fact: Trader Joe’s has one of the most legendary frozen food sections of all stores. The California-cool gourmet grocery spot prides itself on only selling TJ’s branded items, many of which are chef-approved. Whether you are craving Indian, Italian, Asian, or Mexican, there are frozen meals worth feasting on. Here are 7 Trader Joe’s frozen dinners people grab every month.

Orange Chicken

Trader Joe’s Orange Chicken, available in bags, is a fan favorite. “The orange chicken is insanely good* — comes out super crunchy, even when simply baked in the oven. I honestly prefer it to delivery when I’m craving trashy mall food court Am-Chinese, since there’s nothing sadder than General Tso’s that’s gotten squishy from steaming in a styrofoam container,” writes one Redditor. “Came here to say the orange chicken as well,” another writes.

The Indian Entrees, Like Butter Chicken

If you are craving Indian food that tastes like it is straight from a restaurant, there is only one store to shop. “Trader Joes, my friend. That’s where the best frozen Indian food is. Chana Masala, Palak Paneer, Butter Chicken, Vegan Butter chicken, Samosas. the list goes on. And it’s all good and relatively inexpensive,” says one Redditor.

“The butter chicken or tikka so good!!! I always regret not buy more than one,” another adds.

The Thai Meals, Including Green Curry

The frozen Thai meals at Trader Joe’s taste as good as most restaurants. “I love the green curry, but it always needs a little something. Sometimes I’ll throw in some pre-marinated baked tofu to add more or some extra veggies,” a Redditor writes.

The Soup Dumplings

One of my go-to items at Trader Joe’s? The soup dumplings. “The pork & ginger soup dumplings. Those are amazing if you just slap some chili crunch on top of them and do a little dip with ponzu/soy sauce. Yuuummmm,” suggests a Redditor. “Came here to say this. I was jumping for joy when TJ’s came out with the veggie soup dumplings because people bought those instead of my beloved pork dumpies! I buy like 8 boxes at a time. The chili crunch on top is clutch. I will have to try the ponzu as well,” another agrees.

Mac and Cheese

If you want a creamy, adult-worthy meal, buy the frozen mac and cheese. “The Trader Joe’s Diner Mac and cheese,” writes one. “This is the way,” adds another.

Shrimp Scampi

There are several pasta options that are as good as most Italian restaurants, according to shoppers. “The shrimp scampi!! So easy, we just toss it with pasta and it’s a family favorite!” one says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

All the Gnocchi

Another item that I am obsessed with is the gnocchi. There are a few varieties. “I feel like the Gorgonzola gnocchi doesn’t get enough love! I microwave it so it is chewy, but I really like that! It’s so good with garlic bread on the side. If I want to elevate it, I’ll add chicken, mushrooms, and spinach,” one person said. “Love this one. I feel like it’s been around forever because it was one of my earliest memories of TJ products,” another says.