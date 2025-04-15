7 Best Trader Joe's Groceries Hitting Shelves This Month

Spring is officially here, meaning trees are blossoming, the temperature is rising, and new food items are hitting your local Trader Joe's shelves. This month, the California cool grocery store dropped some hot new products already stirring up some buzz. From new crunchy potato chips to exciting truffle-infused cheeses, our tastebuds are tantalized and we haven't even tried these items yet. Here are the 7 best Trader Joe's groceries hitting shelves in April.

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs are a new protein-packed product in the refrigerator section perfect for anyone trying to meet daily goals. In the product description, TJ's explains they returned to their uber-popular Chicken Meatballs supplier with a request. "Give us your best version of chicken, pineapple, and teriyaki in a delectable, dippable, pop-in-your-mouth-able form. And when they came back with these Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs, our tasting panel immediately knew that we had something special," they write. They are made with all-natural ground chicken, are certified gluten-free, and arrive fully cooked. Just toss them in the oven, microwave, or air fryer, then serve.

Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

Trader Joe's is legendary for their chip aisle, and there is a new addition: Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips. Expect an "iconically Irish mix of hearty potatoes, rich, creamy butter, and aromatic alliums into a chip," according to the product description. They are made with crinkle-cut, "authentically Irish" potatoes and flavored with "authentically Irish butter and garlic, so that every bite is crisp, exceptionally savory, and oh-so satisfying."

Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix

Feeling like a Thai snack? Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix is now at Trader Joe's. "A crunchy blend of cashews, fava beans, sticky rice & peas with the flavors of Thai Tom Yum Soup that's sweet and sour!" writes Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt.

Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes

What do you get when you infuse a classic French lemon meringue tart with a tropical fruit? Trader Joe's new dessert, Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes. "They come to us from an expert baker in France, who starts with a crisp, crumbly tart shell that they fill with a full-flavored Passion Fruit curd, then top with a perfectly-piped dollop of Meringue prior to baking," the brand explains about the freezer section find.

Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

TJ's is also known for jarring up restaurant-worthy pasta sauces. The newest addition is Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce. "To create this beloved sauce, we partnered with a supplier located in Puglia," the brand explains about the blend of "sweet, juicy tomatoes, olive oil, diced onion & chopped garlic (not powders), chopped fresh basil, and sea salt.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe's Chocolate Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches

Trader Joe's loves teaming up two top sellers, like macarons and chocolate ice cream. Trader Joe's Chocolate Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches fill macaron shells with a thick layer of their premium chocolate ice cream. They are individually wrapped for convenience and ready to eat, although TJ's recommends letting them sit at room temperature for a few minutes before eating.

Trader Joe's Grated Parmesan Cheese with Truffle

Parmesan cheese and truffles are two of my favorite things. It only makes sense to partner them together. Trader Joe's Grated Parmesan Cheese with Truffle. Crafted in Wisconsin pre-grated, piquant Parmesan is infused "with just the right amount of Truffle" resulting in "a nice boost of umami elegance."