7 New Trader Joe's Snacks That Just Hit Shelves This Week

Trader Joe's is a great place to shop for everything from produce to frozen food. However, the California-founded store's snack selection is one of the most highly hyped categories. Every season TJ's gets in a new crop of snacks, ranging from nut mixes and bars to candy and other crunchy treats. Here are 7 Trader Joe's snacks that recently hit shelves.

Trader Joe's Energy Bar

"Snack explorers, rejoice!" Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt wrote about this new find, similar to Cliff Bars. "New Energy Bars are trekking into Trader Joe's! Dense and chewy bars in Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip flavors! 🙌 Made with oats, soy protein, brown rice and tapioca syrup. Both are packed with protein and Gluten free!" The bars cost $1.19.

Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers

Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers are back at Trader Joe's, according to Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt, who explains that the "classic, crunchy" animal crackers are "coated in a lemony yogurt candy coating and rainbow sprinkles!"

Elevated Nut Mix

Trader Joe's List reports that Elevated Nut Mix is a must-buy. "If your snack game needs a boost, this premium mix of pecans, almonds, cashews, and macadamias is here to elevate your charcuterie boards, cocktails, or everyday snacking. Lightly salted & perfectly roasted, each nut shines with its rich, natural flavor—no fillers, just quality," they write. "At $5.99, it's a step up from your usual nut mix without the fancy price tag." Shoppers who have tried them, also endorse the mix. "These are delicious!" one commented.

Springle Jangle

Shoppers live for Trader Joe's seasonal items, including Springle Jangle. "This seasonal spin on Jingle Jangle is packed with munchable magic and chocolate-covered, candy-coated delights," writes Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt. The bag includes candy yogurt-coated mini pretzels, nonpareils, butter toffee peanuts, dark chocolate Joe-Joe's cookie bark, milk and dark chocolate peanut butter cups, and spring candy gems.

Crispy Watermelon

The dried fruit at TJ's is unparalleled and recently a fan favorite returned. "Crispy Watermelon is back at Trader! 🎉 This snack is one in a melon! 🍉 Each bag starts with 1.5 pounds of watermelon..no rind required! Vacuum dried into thin, crispy pieces that melt in your mouth with an intensely sweet watermelon flavor. Think of it as nature's cotton candy!" writes Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt, revealing that the bag retails for $2.99.

Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix

Looking for an Asian-inspired snack? Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix is now at Trader Joe's. "A crunchy blend of cashews, fava beans, sticky rice & peas with the flavors of Thai Tom Yum Soup that's sweet and sour!" writes Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt.

Easter Joe Joes

Easter treats have arrived at Costco, including Easter Joe Joe's. Trader Joe's Obsessed shared a video this week, which included the "decorated chocolate and vanilla cream sandwich cookies coated in white and milk chocolate," according to the description. "How adorable are these Easter Joe Joe's $3.99 decorated in such cute colors!" she wrote in a separate post.