7 Best New Trader Joe’s Items Hitting Shelves End-of-Month

Summer is officially here, and Trader Joe’s is ready for it. My local store has been stocked with all my favorite seasonal items, including new and exciting food and drinks as well as returning fan favorites. Amongst all the new items, there are definitely some attracting more attention than others. Here are the 7 best new Trader Joe’s items hitting shelves at the end of the month. Which have you tried?

Strawberries and Cream Cloud Cake

Strawberries and Cream Cloud Cake is a brand-new item shared by Trader Joe’s So Obsessed. “Made for us in Sweden, this sweet ode to summer floats somewhere between a nostalgic strawberry shortcake and an elegant treat from a European pâtisserie. Each Cake is comprised of two layers of moist sponge cake, a creamy custard filling, a fluffy cloak of whipped cream, and a generous pile of sweet & saucy strawberries surrounded by additional dollops of whipped cream. Sounds heavenly, doesn’t it?” the product description reads. “Just tried the new cute strawberries 🍓 & cream sponge 🎂 cake $6.49 with custard 7.5/10 🌟 and it’s not too sweet & the strawberry topping is nice & tart. The custard works well with the cake too but could have a better smoother consistency ! The cake part wasn’t too cloudy but I appreciated that it wasn’t sweet. I could have defrosted it more but it was not bad! I would get it again and add some candles for a friends birthday coming up!” they wrote in their review.

Hot Honey Fudget

Trader Joe’s So Obsessed also tried the new Hot Honey Fudge. “Here is my review of the new hot honey fudge $2.99! It’s definitely sweet and has a rich caramel hot honey flavor and overall it’s pretty good. The spice level is 7/10 🔥 which packs a nice kick! It’s great with some milk tea!” they wrote. “I’d say spice is at a 3/10 and I hate spicy stuff. My 13 and 7 year old were totally fine with it,” commented one person.

Korean Style Bibim-Guksu

Trader Joe’s recently added Korean Style Bibim-Guksu, a cold noodle salad that can be enjoyed on its own or topped with a soft-boiled egg, to their Asian food offerings. “It’s a light, refreshing, and superlatively easy lunch—simply mix all the noodles and veggies with the dressing and enjoy, right out of the container. And it also makes a superb side for all sorts of savory fare: we particularly enjoy it as an accompaniment to a plate of grilled Bool Kogi, pan-fried Pork Belly, or air-fried Salmon,” explains the product description. Get it for $4.99 in the refrigerator section.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meatball Calzone

Influencers all excited about the new Meatball Calzone. “Yummy,” commented one of Trader Joe’s Obsessed followers. “ON MY WAY,” added another. The $6.99 meal is loaded with Meatballs made from a combination of ground pork and ground beef, bound together with egg, and seasoned with Parmesan cheese, onions, garlic, parsley, and black pepper. It is smothered in a rich tomato sauce and loaded with plenty of melty mozzarella cheese.

Carolina Gold BBQ Chips

Carolina Gold BBQ Chips are also back, per Trader Joe’s So Obsessed. “How I missed you, Carolina gold bbq chips welcome back. Make sure to grab a few bags. They are so good especially if you like honey mustard and the Carolina barbecue sauce,” they wrote.

Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato style Frozen Dessert

Trader Joe’s Talia shared about the new pistachio ice cream, available through August. “Trying the NEW Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato style Frozen Dessert from Trader Joe’s! It was $4.99 and in the frozen section,” she wrote. “It’s brought to us by an esteemed Italian supplier, who fills each tub with a 50/50 split of rich & nutty Pistachio and pure & simple Fior di Latte, so you can mix, match, and enjoy in any combination you’d like,” Trader Joe’s adds.

Bubble Waffles

Bubble Waffles are back, and fans are here for it. “Another viral item has hit the frozen aisle at Trader Joe’s. For $4.49 will you be picking these up?” Trader Joe’s Talia shared. “I loved these in the air fryer. I would put jam on them. Drizzle with caramel sauce or chocolate sauce. Yum,” commented one shopper. “Yessss these were my favorite last year !!!” added another.