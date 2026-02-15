Diners say these Olive Garden pasta dishes are the best.

I have a confession to make: I love Olive Garden. I am a total foodie who has feasted on the finest fare around the world and gets paid to write about food for a living. I appreciate my local hole-in-the-wall Asian spots (shout-out to Pho Ben City, Momoyama, and Happy Panda) and enjoy a swanky Italian dinner at Rao’s in Miami Beach or Carbone in New York City, or feasting on a perfectly seared steak at Del Frisco’s. But when my kids ask, I will never say no to unlimited breadsticks, soup, or salad at Olive Garden. I am not alone. There is a reason why the restaurant is one of the top chains in America. What is the best pasta order to get there? Here are the 8 best Olive Garden pasta dishes, according to diners.

Any Fettuccine Alfredo

You cannot go wrong with any of the creamy, rich, comforting fettuccine alfredo options at Olive Garden.

Chef Roderick (Pete) Smith, a culinary innovator with years of experience at top-tier establishments, including his tenure at the prestigious Salamander Resort, recently revealed the shrimp alfredo is his go-to chain pasta dish at OG. “Known for its creamy sauce and perfectly cooked shrimp, this dish is a crowd favorite among pasta lovers,” he told Eat This, Not That!

Five Cheese Ziti al Forno

Another repeat order of Olive Garden fans? The Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, a blend of five Italian cheeses (ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, and fontina) and a mix of marinara and Alfredo sauces, is beloved for its cheesy, baked, bubbly goodness. “I add the crispy chicken and it is so delicious!” one says.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Diners adore the old-school spaghetti with meat sauce, a hearty, classic Italian staple. “My go to is spaghetti with meat sauce,” one says.

Shrimp or Chicken Scampi

The chicken or shrimp scampi is my go-to pasta order at OG. I love the peppers, onions, and lightly breaded chicken tenders with a garlicky lemon sauce. “Their chicken scampi is my favorite. I feel like I can get just as good as an Alfredo anywhere, and can make better red sauce at home, but the scampi is something I’ve tried and failed to recreate it home, they just do it well, for what it is,” a Redditor says. ”

Their chicken scampi is my favorite. I feel like I can get just as good as an Alfredo anywhere, and can make better red sauce at home, but the scampi is something I’ve tried and failed to recreate it home, they just do it well, for what it is,” another says. “Came to say the same thing. The scampis are so good,” another agreed.

Lasagna Classico

Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, is a fan of the chain

Olive Garden’s Lasagna Classico. “It’s straightforward and filling with clear layers of pasta, meat sauce and cheese,” she recently told Eat This, Not That! “It doesn’t try to be fancy, but it delivers on taste every time.”

Tour of Italy

If you are indecisive, always order the Tour of Italy, which combines three classics into a satisfying combo. “If you want a sampler style. Piece of lasagna with meat sauce and cheese, portion of fettuccine alfredo, and crispy chicken parmesan with marinara and cheese,” the employee recommends6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pasta da Vinci

One employee recommends the chicken and shrimp carbonara, “if you like creamy pasta dish,” he says on Reddit. “Sautéed chicken tender, shrimp, garlic roasted red peppers, spaghetti, and carbonara. It’s on the heavier side but it’s my favorite. I add broccoli, mushrooms, and zucchini. All the veggies help me just mentally justify the calories.”

Chicken Marsala

Another customer favorite? The chicken marsala. “The chicken Marsala is a huge portion and comes with 6 sautéed chicken tenders. Easily 2-3 meals from that dish,” says a Redditor.