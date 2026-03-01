6 Best Orders at Jason’s Deli, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best orders at Jason’s Deli, from the California Club to the Ranchero Wrap.

From mile-high Reubens to baked potatoes that double as a full meal, Jason’s Deli knows how to do deli classics in a big way. With 239 delis across 27 states, the chain prides itself on serving wholesome food without junk ingredients — no artificial flavors, dyes, or high-fructose corn syrup. Its menu has something for everyone, from meat-lovers’ dream orders to vegetarian and gluten-free options. To uncover the ultimate must-orders, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs for their expert picks — the dishes they rely on when flavor and consistency matter most. Here are the top six.

California Club

The California Club strikes a satisfying balance of classic deli heft and fresh, California‑style flair — which makes it one of the most ordered items at Jason’s Deli. The fan favorite is served with roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, mayo, guacamole, field greens, croissant, plus a side of your choice. It’s a standout order for Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “The addition of avocado makes it richer and more satisfying, and the ingredients taste fresh and well-balanced,” he says. “It’s a simple concept, but the quality and texture make it consistently reliable.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Ranchero Wrap

The Ranchero Wrap delivers crave‑worthy flavor, satisfying texture, and casual convenience, making it a go-to for both regulars and chefs alike. It features grilled chicken, cheddar, jalapeños, pico de gallo, ranch, Southwest spices, and a wheat wrap with a side of blue corn chips & salsa. “The Ranchero Wrap layers the Southwestern flavors with a satisfying mix of heat and freshness,” says Chef Jonathan Eizensthein, private chef & founder. “The blue corn chips add the perfect crunch!”

Shelley’s Deli Chick

Shelley’s Deli Chick has become a hit because it takes a classic deli sandwich and turns it into something both comforting and noticeably fresh. “Shelley’s Deli Chick is a simple, well‑balanced deli classic, pairing a creamy chicken‑salad blend with a hint of pineapple sweetness,” says Chef Jonathan.

Reuben The Great

Reuben The Great is beloved because it honors a time‑tested favorite with balanced flavors and hearty textures—exactly what many people crave in a true deli sandwich. “Reuben The Great earns its name,” says Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “The corned beef is well marbled, and cut thin enough to bite, and they only toast rye till it breaks. It’s balanced, not sloppy.”

The Beefeater

The Beefeater (a French dip) is popular because it’s meaty, balanced, and simply delicious — the kind of sandwich that delivers exactly what deli lovers crave, every time. “This sandwich is incredible,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California. “It comes with 1/2 pounds of hot roast beef, Provolone, mayo, and it’s toasted on a New Orleans French Bread with a cup of au jus, and it comes with chips.” It’s also a large portion and you can easily get two meals out of it,” he says.

Chili

The chili at Jason’s Deli is a crowd-pleaser because it’s comforting without being heavy, flavorful without being too spicy, and hearty enough to feel like a real meal. “Jason’s Deli chili is mild and thick, with a straightforward flavor,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “It’s often ordered alongside sandwiches or baked potatoes and works well as an easy lunch option. It’s filling without being too heavy and doesn’t rely on a lot of heat.”