5 Best Orders at McAlister’s Deli, According to Chefs

Chefs share the standout sandwiches and soups.

When it comes to fast-casual comfort food, few chains have the cult following of McAlister’s Deli. From mile-high sandwiches to spud-sized baked potatoes and that famously oversized sweet tea, the menu is built for cravings. The deli has earned a loyal following, including culinary pros. Many chefs love McAlister’s, so we asked a few to share their favorite orders. Here are the top five deli orders.

Chicken and Dumpling Soup

For a hearty, tasty meal, chicken and dumpling soup is a must-have. It’s not a menu staple–it’s only seasonal, so grab it while you can. “Their chicken dumplings never taste greasy,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California. “I wish it were served year-round. It’s so good!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Spicy Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

The Spicy Southwestern Chicken Sandwich has quite a kick. It’s served with grilled chicken, roasted corn, poblano and black bean relish, pepper jack, avocado and chipotle ranch on a toasted jalapeño roll, plus a side of your choice. It’s a favorite for Chef Jonathan Eizensthein, private chef & founder. “The Spicy Southwestern Chicken Sandwich stands out for being flavor‑forward with heat, creaminess, and texture all working together,” he says.

The Harvest Chicken Salad

When you’re in the mood for something light and delicious, the Harvest Chicken Salad is a nice choice. It’s a garden salad with a scoop of chicken salad that Chef Jonathan says “hits that sweet spot of comfort and balance for an everyday favorite that’s nostalgic and satisfying.”

McAlister’s Club

The McAlister’s Club is everything you want in a sandwich. It’s crunchy, filling and so satisfying. “The McAlister’s Club is a great example of balance and texture,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “The combination of smoked turkey, ham, bacon, and fresh vegetables creates layers of flavor, while the bread stays soft without becoming soggy. It feels hearty but still clean and well-structured.”

The New Yorker

For an unforgettable pastrami, the New Yorker is it! McAlister’s Deli has earned a solid reputation for its pastrami. The New Yorker is layers of freshly sliced pastrami and corned beef with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard on marbled rye. “A classic combination that lets the meat take center stage without being overwhelmed by heavy sauces or unnecessary toppings,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Because the meat is sliced to order in most locations, the sandwich retains a juicy, tender texture rather than drying out. That detail alone makes a huge difference in every bite.” He adds, “What stands out is the balance between all of the ingredients. The rye bread has enough structure to support generous layers of meat without becoming soggy, and the spicy brown mustard adds acidity and subtle heat. The sauce cuts through the richness of the pastrami and corned beef.”