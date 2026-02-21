7 Best Bologna Brands Made With Real Meat, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these bologna brands use real meat and taste far better.

Bologna has earned a reputation over the years for being delicious but packed with dubious ingredients and mystery meat. If you’ve avoided looking at the ingredients on your favorite brand because some things are best ignored, don’t worry—there are several brands that make bologna that’s both tasty and made with recognizable ingredients. Here are seven of the best shopper-approved bologna brands made with actual meat and not just fillers.

Frick’s Quality Meats Bologna

Frick’s Quality Meats Bologna is made from cuts of pork and beef blended with an old world mix of spices. “Love Frick’s bologna. No poultry helps it keep longer in the fridge, always the perfect seasoning,” one shopper said.

Troyer’s Genuine Trail Bologna

I first tried Troyer’s Genuine Trail Bologna at my in-laws’ in Pennsylvania—no gathering is complete without this delicious all-beef bologna served with cheese and crackers. We would freeze it and bring it back to Los Angeles in our carry-ons, much to the amusement of the TSA. If you have access to this bologna, I highly recommend it.

Wellshire Old Fashioned Deli Style Uncured Beef Bologna

Wellshire Old Fashioned Deli Style Uncured Beef Bologna is made from actual beef and is a favorite in our home. The ingredients are exceptional and the taste and quality is so good you can enjoy this deli meat guilt-free. Check the deli counter at your local Whole Foods, or use the store locator here.

Bomberger’s Lebanon Bologna

Bomberger’s Lebanon Bologna is another all-beef smoked sausage bologna made with top quality ingredients for a distinctly smokey, tangy taste. “What a pleasure. No need for bread or roll – it gets eaten slice by slice,” one happy shopper said.

Dietz & Watson Beef Bologna

Dietz & Watson Beef Bologna is a top-quality deli meat made from 100% beef. “I use this product all this time when I need something quick to make. Goes great with a slice of Buffalo Wing cheese! Not too salty, but not bland either. Makes a great luncheon meat,” one BJ’s shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wunderbar German Brand Beef Bologna

Wunderbar German Brand Beef Bologna is a fan-favorite deli meat. “This is probably the best bologna I’ve had in years. I bought it several times and I will continue to buy it,” one Walmart shopper said. “This bologna has texture, has flavor, you can actually tell you’re eating a bologna product.”

Hebrew National Beef Bologna

Hebrew National Beef Bologna is made with premium cuts of 100% kosher beef. “On a super nutty bread with truffle mustard? It’s heaven on a plate. You wouldn’t think of bologna eating it. It’s just delicious meat,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.