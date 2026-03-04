5 Best Orders at Outback Steakhouse, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the steaks and classics worth ordering.

Outback Steakhouse has earned a loyal following for its kitschy Aussie-inspired theme, good food, and great value. It’s an affordable place to take a family without breaking the bank, where diners can enjoy playful decor alongside generously portioned steaks, classic favorites, and crave-worthy appetizers like the iconic Bloomin’ Onion that keep people coming back. Even chefs appreciate certain menu standouts. Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table has been a longtime fan of the chain and shares her top five orders.

Victoria’s Filet Mignon

Victoria’s Filet Mignon is a budget-friendly cut that doesn’t compromise on quality — a 6-ounce portion runs $29.29 and an 8-ounce portion is $34.29, both sizes come with two freshly made sides, making it a great value for a juicy, tender steak dinner.”This is one of the more tender cuts on the menu,” says Buchanan. “It’s seasoned well and doesn’t need much added to it. If you want something lean but still flavorful, this is the move.”

Bone-In Ribeye

The 20-ounce bone-in ribeye is 35.99. It’s extra marbled for maximum tenderness and comes with two sides. According to Buchanan, “The bone helps hold moisture and flavor. It’s a heavier cut with more richness, and it usually has a solid sear on the outside. It’s for people who want a big steak.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alice Springs Chicken

While Outback is known for its perfectly seared steaks, the Alice Springs Chicken is an impressive dish that should not be overlooked, according to Buchanan. “A grilled chicken breast is smothered in sautéed mushrooms, crisp bacon, melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar,” she explains. “The combination of flavors complements one another, and the honey mustard, bacon, and cheese add sweetness and salt without drying out the chicken,” she says. “It’s filling without being complicated.”

Bloomin’ Onion

The Bloomin’ Onion is one of the most popular items on the menu. It’s a showstopping appetizer that’s irresistible, “It’s crunchy, salty, and made for sharing,” says Buchanan. “The dipping sauce adds a little heat, which balances the fried coating. It’s messy in a good way.”

Prime Rib

The Classic Prime Rib isn’t always available, but when it’s on the menu, Buchanan says it’s a must-have. Plus, it’s a great price. The 12-ounce is $29.49, and the 16-ounce is $33.49; both are served with a choice of steakhouse potato and a side. “The prime rib is softer and more tender than many of the other cuts,” she says. “It’s served with au jus, which adds moisture without overpowering the meat. It’s a good choice if you prefer a more traditional steakhouse style.”