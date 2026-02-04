5 Best Outback Steakhouse Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the Outback Steakhouse menu picks they order most for flavor, value, and quality.

Chain restaurants don’t always get credit for doing things right, but chefs who spoke to Eat This, Not That! say Outback Steakhouse has several menu items that consistently stand out. Drawing on professional experience and personal taste, these chefs highlight their favorite dishes-meals that deliver on flavor, quality and portion size. Here are five Outback orders they say are worth every penny.

Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp

Can’t decide between steak or seafood? You don’t have to. Enjoy a center-cut sirloin topped with grilled shrimp and two sides for a great price of $25.49. Outback’s Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp is a must-try, according to Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “The steak is full of bold seasoning and grilled to smoky perfection, teamed up with plump, zesty grilled shrimp,” he says. “It’s a generous portion that’s filling and satisfying.”

Loaded Baked Potato

A loaded baked potato is one of the most tasty and comforting things you can order and Outback does it right. “They keep it simple and avoid overwhelming it with too many extravagant toppings,” says Chef Abby Cheshire, private yacht chef and author of PASSPORT TO FLAVOR: 100 Global Dishes You Can Make Anywhere. She explains, “Instead, they execute it perfectly and let the potato speak for itself. It follows all the rules of what I believe makes a perfect loaded baked potato — crispy, seasoned skin, a fluffy interior and classic toppings.

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak is a classic that never disappoints. “Outback’s seasoning is straightforward but effective, and the steaks usually have a great balance of charred crust and a tender, juicy inside,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “They don’t overly complicate it; it’s just a well-executed cut of beef that feels satisfying every time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chocolate Thunder From Down Under

It’s hard to save room for dessert after a hearty meal, but the Chocolate Thunder From Down Under is worth the extra calories and feeling overly stuffed. While the fan-favorite Tim Tam Brownie Cake is gone for good, diners won’t be disappointed with this pecan-studded brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. “The fudgy brownie is both appealing to taste and texture, ensuring a happy palette,” says Trina DeKett, Creative and Market Expansion Lead, Professional Pastry Chef with BaKIT Box.

Center Cut Sirloin For 4

Dining out with a family isn’t always budget-friendly, but Outback offers a deal that comes with four sirloins, a family-style salad (Caesar or House), two family-style sides (choice of Aussie Fries, Fresh Seasonal Veggie & Mashed Potatoes) and two signature Honey Wheat Breads for $55.00. “The center-cut sirloin is the chain’s signature dish and it pairs perfectly with everything,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “Diners who like hearty meals love the steak because it is cooked right,” he says.