Diners say these seven Outback steak picks deliver the best flavor and value.

Outback Steakhouse has been serving Australian-inspired steakhouse fare for decades, keeping diners coming back for more with heaping portions of appetizers, steaks, and sides. While some of the non-red meat menu items are wildly popular, the chain is best known for, well, steak. What should you order on your next visit? Here are 7 Outback Steakhouse steaks fans say are the best on the menu.

Melbourne Porterhouse

If you want a large, in-charge steak, it’s all about the Melbourne Porterhouse, a 22-ounce strip and filet tenderloin combined. The massive piece of meat is served with two freshly made sides.

Bone-In Ribeye

I recently dined at Outback Steakhouse and asked the server what to order. She promptly instructed me to try the Bone-In Ribeye, a juicy, tasty, fattier cut of meat that offers big flavor and is ordered on repeat. “Was at Outback last night and my rib eye was amazing,” a diner wrote on Reddit.

Prime Rib

Outback surprisingly serves up a slow-roasted prime rib that diners order on repeat. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. Another calls it “perfection,” commenting on a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Center Cut Sirloin

Outback Center Cut Sirloin offers a lot of bang for the buck. “The sirloin is the most popular, it’s a very lean steak,” one Redditor says. “Overall I’d say the sirloin is the best now,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Victoria’s Filet Mignon

Victoria’s Filet Mignon is another repeat order for customers who appreciate a lean but tender piece of meat. “The filet is also pretty lean and the most tender(my favorite),” the same Redditor says.

New York Strip

And, the New York Strip is another popular cut at Outback. “You can’t go wrong with the New York Strip. The strip is a bone in steak (and has all the marbling along the edge,” one diner says.

Teriyaki Filet Skewers

A new item customers are loving? Teriyaki Filet Skewers. “Tender filet medallions, mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions. Finished with a sweet teriyaki glaze over seasoned rice… These skewers sleigh, mate. Served with fresh seasonal veggie. (We recommend medium temperature.)” the menu reads.