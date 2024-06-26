The Best & Worst Menu Items at Bob Evans, According to a Dietitian

With hearty plates and homegrown ingredients, Bob Evans is a beloved American chain—and with good reason. Spanning nearly 450 locations predominantly situated throughout the Rust Belt, Chesapeake region, and Florida, it's family-friendly and serves all-day breakfast, steaming entrees, and sumptuous steaks at a relatively low price point. There's a little something for everyone, but as these dishes tend to veer toward the more "robust," some patrons may wonder how healthy their meals are. Thanks to the FDA's menu labeling requirements instituted in 2018, any restaurant with more than 20 locations—aka, Bob Evans—must provide a detailed menu of all nutritional values.

Like so many other chains, Bob Evans runs the gamut of nutrition. Although the restaurant does provide a nutritional menu, it can take time to navigate as most of the dishes at Bob Evans are build-your-own and require some tedious calculations. That's where we come in! So that you don't have to, we rounded up 24 of the nutritionally best and worst menu items so that you can feel confident in your choice before you sit down for your meal. Some of what we found may be surprising, especially as Bob Evans, like many other chains, may add saturated fats, sugars, and sodium in not-so-obvious places.

So, without further ado, read on for the best and worst menu items at Bob Evans—and remember, don't be scared to ask for substitutions. The worst they can say is no! Then, check out the #1 Healthiest Menu Items at 30 Popular Restaurant Chains.

Breakfast

Best: Rise and Shine With Egg Whites, Chicken Sausage Links, Fresh-Cut Fruit, and Banana Nut Bread

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 33 g

The Rise and Shine breakfast at Bob Evans offers a variety of options that range dramatically in nutritional value. To get the most nutrition out of your breakfast, we recommend ordering a combination of egg whites, chicken sausage links, fresh-cut fruit, and banana nut bread. At under 600 calories (on the lower side for Bob Evans), this dish also offers a comparatively lower saturated fat value and 33 grams of protein to help keep you satiated until your next meal. As a note, the hickory-smoked ham option does have the least calories and fat. Still, it offers up a whopping 1,440 milligrams of sodium per serving—this could potentially override any other health benefits.

A Dietitian's #1 High-Protein Breakfast Recipe

Best: Steak Tips and Eggs With Egg Whites, Fresh-Cut Fruit, and Banana Nut Bread

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 710

Fat : 62 g (Saturated fat: 20.5 g)

Sodium : 1,140 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 38 g)

Protein : 33 g

If you're looking for a high-protein and relatively low-sodium dish, Bob Evans Steak Tips and Eggs may be a good fit. Although we're not in love with the fat count, this dish contains a whopping 33 grams of protein, and most of the sugars in this dish are natural sugars sourced from the side of fresh-cut fruit. Natural sugars, as compared to added sugars, digest slower and keep your metabolism stable over time, unlike added sugars, which can spike your blood sugar and lead to a sudden crash. Excess added sugars have also been linked to chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and even non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Worst: The Whole Hog With Fresh Cracked Eggs, Sausage Patties, Brioche French Toast, and Hashbrowns

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,270

Fat : 67 g (Saturated fat: 21.5 g)

Sodium : 1,680 mg

Carbs : 144 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 44 g

Perhaps it's not surprising that a dish dubbed The Whole Hog ranks as one of the unhealthiest breakfast items on the Bob Evans menu. This dish comes with various options, from fruit to French toast, and we've calculated the unhealthiest combination: fresh cracked eggs, sausage patties, brioche French toast, and a side of hashbrowns. This dish serves up nearly twice the recommended daily saturated fat limit of 13 grams, as outlined by the American Heart Association. It even pumps 32 grams of sugar into your breakfast, which is unhealthy and will lead to an inevitable sugar crash by lunchtime.

The #1 Unhealthiest Breakfast to Order at 15 Major Restaurant Chains

Worst: Cinna-Biscuits

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 700

Fat : 21 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,450 mg

Carbs : 124 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 74 g)

Protein : 8 g

Although it doesn't have the highest calorie count (remember, calories don't always equate to nutrition), Bob Evans Cinna-Biscuits are little sugar bombs that should be given a wide berth. With little protein and fiber, these Cinna-Biscuits contain 74 grams of sugar per order. The FDA recommends that added sugar consist of no more than 10% of your daily caloric intake, aka, no more than 50 grams of sugar per day based on a standard 2,000-calorie diet. This one dish exceeds the recommended daily sugar intake and is thoroughly lacking in the nutrition department. If you're sharing, one or two won't hurt, but don't let it be your entire meal.

Omelets & Bowls

Best: Garden Veggie Protein Bowl With Egg Whites and Multigrain Toast

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 26.5 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,550 mg

Carbs : 97 g (Fiber: 20 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 30 g

When it comes to omelets and bowls, we recommend the Garden Veggie Protein Bowl with a topping of egg whites and a side of multigrain toast. This dish contains a medley of veggies, including roasted sweet potatoes, sauteed spinach, diced peppers, roasted corn and black beans, and caramelized onions. Additionally, fresh salsa and green onions garnish the top of the dish. If you want to cut down on fat counts, opting for egg whites is the way to go, but foregoing the butter atop your toast is also a good option. We love to scoop the protein bowl using the toast to get all the delicious flavors at once!

The Best & Worst Menu Items at Denny's, According to Dietitians

Worst: Western Omelet With Hashbrowns and Home Fries

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,010

Fat : 63.5 g (Saturated fat: 19.5 g)

Sodium : 2,180 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 47 g

Although the Western Omelet has protein in spades, this dish—served with hashbrowns and home fries—thoroughly exceeds your daily saturated fat intake and nearly fulfills your daily sodium allotment. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day for the average, healthy adult—though shooting for no more than 1,500 milligrams per day is ideal. If you want to reduce your sodium levels, try substituting hashbrowns and home fries for fresh fruit, and steer clear of the ham, as it contains the most sodium of all the chain's breakfast meats.

The 8 Unhealthiest Omelets at Popular Breakfast Chains

Hotcakes

Best: Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Served With Optional Banana Nut Bread

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 620

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 99 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 60 g)

Protein : 12 g

We had no idea that oatmeal counted under the "hotcakes" category, but we'll take it! Bob Evans' Blueberry Banana Oatmeal may be a good option for those looking for a fortifying and nutritionally dense breakfast. This oatmeal comes topped with banana slices and blueberries, the latter of which is packed with antioxidant properties thanks to anthocyanin, the pigment that gives blueberries that gorgeous blue hue. If you want to cut down on added sugar, hold the "blueberry sauce" as we don't know exactly what's in it. Additionally, consider swapping the banana nut bread for two eggs, which provide more protein with little to no added sugar.

Every Fast-Food Oatmeal—Ranked by Nutrition

Worst: Double Chocolate Hotcakes With Hickory-Smoked Ham

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 29.5 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 3,260 mg

Carbs : 201 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 76 g)

Protein : 35 g

Where do we begin? Unsurprisingly, the unhealthiest option for Bob Evans' hotcakes is the Double Chocolate Hotcakes served with hickory-smoked ham. This dish contains well over your daily added sugar and saturated fat limits and a whopping 3,260 milligrams of sodium. Too much sodium doesn't just raise your blood pressure, but it can also lead to some serious health risks that affect vital organs such as the kidneys, brain, and even the automatic nervous system. If you want to indulge, we recommend switching to a different meat (or even fresh fruit) and sharing these pancakes with a friend.

The Unhealthiest Pancakes at 10 Major Breakfast Chains—Ranked!

Turkey & Chicken

Best: Grilled-To-Perfection Chicken With Broccoli Carrots

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 19.5 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 327 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 73 g

Low in fat, sugar, and sodium—only 327 milligrams!—Bob Evans' Grilled to Perfection chicken with a side of broccoli and carrots is one of the most nutritionally dense options on the entire menu. As you're consuming plenty of protein without unwanted fats and calories, this dish will help you leave the table feeling satiated without unwanted lethargy. Additionally, carrots are rich in beta-carotene (or vitamin A), while one serving of broccoli provides over 100% of your daily vitamin K needs.

10 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Grilled Chicken

Worst: Slow-Roasted Turkey and Dressing With Onion Rings and Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,760

Fat : 100 g (Saturated fat: 34 g)

Sodium : 4,990 mg

Carbs : 163 g (Fiber: 17 g, Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 41 g

With almost 5,000 milligrams of sodium, 34 grams of sugar, and nearly triple the daily recommended amount of saturated fat, the Slow-Roasted Turkey and Dressing with onion rings and loaded mashed potatoes is certainly the unhealthiest option in the turkey and chicken category. Turkey is often touted as a leaner meat, but in this dish, the calories and fat quickly add up with the inclusion of dressings and fried sides that negate any potential health benefits. Although you may choose healthier sides than we've provided here, the dish itself still contains 2,230 milligrams of sodium and 20 grams of saturated fat. There's a reason Thanksgiving only comes once a year!

Burgers

Best: Cheeseburger With a Side of Fruit

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 29 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 71 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 33 g

Although a cheeseburger isn't exactly your first thought when choosing a healthy meal, cheeseburgers can have their nutritional benefits when eaten in moderation. The Bob Evans cheeseburger is a classic, no-frills patty served with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Although the burger contains saturated fat, thanks to the red meat and cheese, it's low in sugar and high in protein. Additionally, it's important to remember that red meat is a great source of iron. As 20-25% of the global population is iron deficient (primarily women and children), it may not be a bad idea to reach for the occasional burger. Just remember to swap your side of fries with fresh fruit or veggies.

10 Healthiest Fast-Food Cheeseburgers, According to a Dietitian

Worst: Rise & Shine Burger With Fries

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,530

Fat : 84 g (Saturated fat: 26.5 g)

Sodium : 2,310 mg

Carbs : 141 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 46 g

Containing over 75% of your daily calorie count, 26.5 grams of saturated fat, and over your entire recommended daily sodium count, the Bob Evans Rise & Shine Burger (served with fries) contains little nutritional benefit relative to many other choices. With the added bacon, fried egg, and hash browns, you're ingesting more than 75% more calories and not much more protein. Remember, also, that it's okay to eat processed meats like bacon every once in a while, but excess consumption may correlate with a higher chance of certain cancers, and the World Health Organization has even dubbed processed meats as carcinogens. While we don't want to fearmonger, use your best judgment when placing your lunch order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The #1 Unhealthiest Burger at 13 Major Restaurant Chains

Sandwiches

Best: Farmhouse Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Broccoli

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 780

Fat : 44 g (Saturated fat: 13.5 g)

Sodium : 1,890 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 50 g

With 50 grams of protein and around 750 calories, Bob Evans' Farmhouse Grilled Chicken Sandwich is the healthiest sandwich on the menu, and when served with broccoli (or another veggie) over fries, you can reap even more benefits, like not leaving the table feeling groggy. If you want to improve your health even more, ask the server to hold the bacon and give you extra veggies such as lettuce, tomato, and onion. Don't be afraid to substitute at chain restaurants; the worst they can say is no.

The #1 Healthiest Order at 14 Sandwich Chains, According to Dietitians

Worst: Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip With Fries

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,420

Fat : 82 g (Saturated fat: 31.5 g)

Sodium : 3,030 mg

Carbs : 103 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 60 g

The Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip is a recipe for heart disease. It's got 2.5 times the recommended daily saturated fat count, well over the recommended sodium limit, and nearly 70% of your daily caloric intake—this meal offers little nutrition. With nary a vegetable in sight (save caramelized onions), this sandwich is packed with slow-roasted pot roast, provolone and American cheeses, and homestyle beef gravy. Although delicious, there are multiple healthier options on the Bob Evans menu.

Steak

Best: Steak Tips Dinner With Broccoli and Green Beans

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 60 g (Saturated fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 1,140 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 21 g

Get your daily dose of veggies and ample protein with Bob Evans' Steak Tips Dinner, opting for sides of broccoli and green beans over fried options like onion rings or the gravy-soaked mashed potatoes commonly served with beef tips. This dish, although higher in saturated fat, is low in sugar and relatively low in sodium compared to other entree options. This meal also clocks in at under 500 calories. Although low-calorie count doesn't always equate to nutrition, it's important to keep each meal balanced around 600 calories or so to leave room for snacking and stay within the FDA's guideline of 2,000 calories per day.

How To Order at a Steakhouse If You're Trying To Lose Weight

Worst: Country-Fried Steak Platter

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,570

Fat : 82 g (Saturated fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 3,590 mg

Carbs : 111 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 47 g

Yes, Bob Evans' Country-Fried Steak Platter has double the protein of our healthier option, but it also has over three times the sodium. This salt-filled entree contains two pieces of breaded and fried beef. It may seem healthy that this meal is served with green beans and mashed potatoes; the latter is smothered in gravy and contains 910 milligrams of sodium and 14 grams of saturated fat alone. We recommend that you steer clear of this entree for the sake of your cardiovascular system. If you indulge, share this meal and swap the mashed potatoes for a veggie such as broccoli, carrots, or corn.

Dinner Bell Plates

Best: Grilled Chicken Breast

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,670 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 41 g

It's no surprise that the Grilled Chicken Breast stands as the healthiest option within the Dinner Bell Plates category. Grilled chicken is a lean, accessible meat that provides ample protein without high fat counts (depending on preparation). Protein is necessary for building and maintaining muscle mass, and consuming enough protein at each meal can aid in weight maintenance as it helps you stay satiated and can help avoid cravings. If you want to cut down your calorie and fat count further, ask the kitchen to hold the gravy on your mashed potatoes.

Worst: Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 820

Fat : 62 g (Saturated fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 1,560 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 31 g

The Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak at Bob Evans contains twice the saturated fat and less protein than our healthier grilled chicken option. Although this entree is served with broccoli, there's not much in it to support your nutritional goals. The caramelized onions and mushrooms have been smothered in butter, and there's gravy on the mashed potatoes—this meal loads your arteries with fats that may outweigh the benefits of the antioxidants and prebiotics found in the onions and mushrooms, respectively.

The 10 Unhealthiest Chicken Dishes At Major Restaurant Chains

Salads

Best: Summer Berry Salad (Without Dressing)

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 22 g

The Summer Berry Salad is a refreshing option for those seeking lighter fare on their lunch break. A combination of fresh greens, grilled chicken (a source of ample protein), strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, and pecans, this salad contains a lot of vitamin C and antioxidants. Pecans are also a great source of trace nutrients such as copper, necessary to bolster the immune system, produce red blood cells, and aid in nerve function. To get this calorie and nutritional profile, you'll need to leave out the "lite" balsamic dressing, which contains 205 grams of fat per serving, according to the nutritional information. This may be a typo, but we recommend avoiding this "lite" dressing in case it's not.

11 Popular Fast-Food Salads—Ranked by Sugar Content

Worst: Steakhouse Salad With Lite Balsamic Dressing

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 610

Fat : 276 g (Saturated fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 8,040 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 22 g

Although the Steakhouse Salad is not the most calorie-dense, it has some serious nutritional downfalls. This salad contains an astronomical 276 grams of fat (thanks to the balsamic dressing with 205 grams of fat per serving) and 8,040 milligrams of sodium. This sodium count is off the charts, and you rarely see a salad—or any entree, for that matter—with this high of a sodium count. Additionally, this salad contains 13 grams of trans fat, which, when eaten in excess, has been shown to contribute to serious health risks such as insulin resistance, cardiovascular issues, and infertility in certain cases.

10 Unhealthiest Restaurant Salads—Ranked by Sugar Content

Shareables and Sides

Best: Steamed Broccoli

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

The Steamed Broccoli is a favorite for shareables and sides at Bob Evans as it's lightly covered (and not drenched) in butter, packing lots of flavor without too much unnecessary fat. We've already mentioned that broccoli contains high amounts of vitamin K, but broccoli is also packed with other nutrients such as vitamins C, B9, and A. Additionally, broccoli contains lesser-known nutrients, such as phosphorus, essential to maintaining bone health, as 80-90% of our bones are made with both calcium and phosphorus.

25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders, According to Dietitians

Worst: Onion Rings

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 30 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,080 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 8 g

Wherever you go, either the onion rings or the French fries are bound to be among the most unhealthy side options. Although Americans love onion rings, there's nothing nutritious about them. Of course, you're probably not choosing this option because you think including "onion" makes it healthy, but we want to note that these little rings contain 560 calories, which is more than certain entrees included in our list. Our advice is to always share if you opt for the onion rings—better yet, go for some fruit and veg.

The #1 Unhealthiest Side Dish at 11 Popular Restaurant Chains

Bakery & Desserts

Best: Banana Nut Bread

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 4 g

Within the Bakery & Desserts category, the banana nut bread is, in our opinion, the healthiest option as it contains lots of bananas without being extra sweet. One order is a bit more than 250 calories, which isn't true for other dessert options, and it contains only 1.5 grams of saturated fat. Although this banana nut bread is technically a breakfast item, it's served all day and can be the perfect treat to satiate your sweet tooth at the end of your meal. Banana nut bread does come with some breakfast entrees, so if you want to keep it for tomorrow's breakfast, you can always ask for it to be boxed up.

The #1 Healthiest Dessert at 14 Popular Restaurant Chains

Worst: Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 640

Fat : 42 g (Saturated fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 53 g)

Protein : 8 g

No one ever said dessert was healthy, so we can't bash Bob Evans' Reese's Peanut Butter Pie too much. Like any pie, one slice contains a whopping amount of saturated fat and added sugar. It also has a surprisingly high sodium count for a sweet treat. As with most desserts, you're better off opting for a scoop of ice cream (which clocks in at 140 calories) and a side of fruit to put on top. However, we don't want to stop you from, you know, actually enjoying your life—so we recommend getting more than one spoon and sharing.