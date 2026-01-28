5 Best Packaged Ravioli in Grocery Stores, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share the packaged ravioli brands with the best flavor, fillings, and easy weeknight prep.

Store-bought ravioli is one of the most convenient and versatile dishes to keep on hand for a quick, delicious dinner. These packaged pasta items take no time at all to heat up, and with a little bit of freshly-grated cheese and a side salad, you can have a perfectly acceptable meal on the table within 20 minutes, easily. My personal favorite is spinach and ricotta, but with so many brands to choose from there really is something for everyone. Here are five of the best packaged ravioli brands to get at the store right now.

Trader Joe’s 4 Cheese Ravioli

Trader Joe’s 4 Cheese Ravioli is a hit with shoppers, who love the delicately thin pasta, wrapped around a luxuriously creamy filling comprised of four Italian cheeses. “4 cheese ravioli pasta is great! Tasty and full of rich cheesy flavor!” one Redditor said.

Rana Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli

Rana Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli is made with fresh baby spinach and creamy ricotta cheese wrapped in thin pasta. “The ricotta was smooth, sweetness from mascarpone and saltiness from Parmesan with a touch of freshness from spinach made the perfect combination,” one happy Walmart shopper shared. “These are the best frozen ravioli I’ve ever had.”

Louisa Toasted Sausage & Cheese Ravioli

Louisa Toasted Sausage & Cheese Ravioli is a hearty option, filled with a savory blend of seasoned pork sausage and creamy cheese. “I’ve always been on the hunt for fried/toasted ravioli with meat in them seeing as usually it’s just ricotta cheese which I’m not a fan of; since I could only really find them with meat in them at Olive Garden before now. But this brand is way better than restaurant quality in my opinion,” one fan said.

Purple Carrot Frozen Vegan Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

Purple Carrot Frozen Vegan Plant-Based Portobello Mushroom Ravioli is made with portobello mushroom ravioli in a vegetable marinara with white kidney beans and spinach. “I actually did enjoy this one, but had to season it a bit myself (which I don’t mind). It’s nutrient dense and I feel like it would be a good healthy option for a quick meal,” one shopper said.

Evol Frozen Portabella and Goat Cheese Ravioli

Evol Frozen Portabella and Goat Cheese Ravioli is made with portabella mushrooms, goat cheese, Romano and ricotta cheeses, all combined with crimini mushrooms and vegetables in a creamy basil sauce. "It is so yummy and creamy! The portion save is good too. Definitely worth the calories and dollars!" one fan said.