7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ravioli, According to Diners

Ever since I was a kid, I have loved ravioli. What’s not to love? Decadent cheese or meat stuffed pillows of pasta, drenched in a delicious sauce. The only thing that has changed? I have gravitated toward more exotic versions of the dish. Where can you get the best ravioli? There are lots of chains that still have it on the menu. Here are 7 restaurant chains with the best ravioli.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has a Four-Cheese Ravioli with a little twist from the OG dish. Instead of marinara, it is served with a pistachio pesto and parmesan cream sauce. Or if you like funghi, get the mushroom ravioli, made with balsamic mushrooms and garlic breadcrumbs and tossed in a marsala cream sauce. One TripAdvisor diner calls the mushroom ravioli “fantastic,” adding that it offers “great flavor and the sauce was superb.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is famous for its Lobster Ravioli, “Ravioli stuffed with lobster and romano in our white wine cream sauce topped with diced tomatoes,” the chain writes on the menu. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared, “As for the lobster ravioli…wow! Super fantastic. My only regret was that there was not enough on the plate.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill offers two different versions of ravioli on its menu. First is a mushroom ravioli, made with porcini-stuffed fresh pasta, caramelized onions, and a marsala cream sauce. For seafood lovers, there is a non-traditional seafood ravioli. This dish has seafood-filled pasta, Roma tomatoes, asparagus, lemon butter, and shrimp. “The mushroom ravioli with caramelized onions is something I’ll wake up in the middle of the night craving,” one TripAdvisor user commented. Another reviewer maintains the seafood ravioli is “flavorful and fresh.”

The Old Spaghetti Factory

The Old Spaghetti Factory offers two solid options for ravioli fans on the extensive menu. The first is a classic spinach and cheese ravioli topped with a marinara sauce. The second is the “Founder’s Favorite” Gourmet Jumbo Crab Ravioli, stuffed with crab meat and ricotta cheese, topped with a pesto Alfredo sauce.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is an old-school family-style restaurant serving up traditional options. The menu has a jumbo cheese ravioli baked under layers of mozzarella and meat sauce, which is perfect, according to diners. “It’s very tasty, and the sauce is not bitter. Very generous with the meat,” says a TripAdvisor diner.

Olive Garden

You don’t have to order ravioli as an entree at Olive Garden. One of the trademark dishes at the Italian chain is the toasted ravioli dish, featuring lightly fried pockets of beef-filled ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce. One Redditor shared, “I had the Olive Garden toasted ravioli appetizer months ago and cannot stop thinking about it.” There is also the Ravioli Carbonara, “Cheese ravioli baked in a creamy sauce with bacon, topped with a blend of Italian cheeses” and Cheese Ravioli, “Filled with a blend of indulgent Italian cheeses, topped with your choice of homemade marinara or meat sauce and melted mozzarella.”

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano is all about ravioli. First up on the menu is the Butternut Squash Ravioli, “Spicy Walnuts, Parmesan Cheese, Sage-Brown Butter Sauce with a Touch of Crea.” Next up is the more traditional Ravioli Quattro Formaggi, “Cheese-Filled Ravioli, Marinara Sauce, Basil and Pine Nut Pesto Cream Sauce.” The most unique offering is the Braised Short Rib Ravioli, “Braised Beef Short Rib-Filled Ravioli, Sage-Brown Butter Sauce, Spinach, Veal Reduction, Hint of Horseradish, Seasoned Breadcrumbs.”