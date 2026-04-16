5 Best Pizza Chains in America, According to Chefs

Chefs pick top pizza chains in America for flavor and value

Few foods capture the hearts like pizza. It’s the perfect combo: soft or crunchy crust, melted cheese and whatever toppings you’re in the mood for. Plus, it’s easy to buy anywhere. But that doesn’t mean all pizza is worth the calories and your money. To find the best chains, Eat This, Not That! reached out to chefs to find the best spots.

Papa Johns

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People love Papa John’s for its slightly sweet sauce, soft crust, and signature garlic dipping sauce, which gives it a distinct flavor. Its consistent quality, simple menu, and frequent deals also make it a reliable and convenient choice for many.

For Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality, he loves Papa Johns “because it comes with free garlic butter topping.”

Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, also recommends the chain, especially for its stuffed-crust options.

“The garlic epic stuffed crust is often called the best in the business because of that rich, buttery garlic flavor and a texture that’s perfectly chewy,” he says. “It pairs just as well with traditional tomato sauce as it does with alfredo. It is definitely a pizza worth trying at least once.”

Little Caesars

Known for its affordable pizza and must-have breadsticks, Little Caesars “often catches people off guard with how good it can be,” says Chef Corrie. The Detroit-style deep dish and the stuffed crazy crust are all fantastic. It is a reliable way to feed a large group without settling for bland flavors.

For Chef Greg Mueller, Director of Culinary Innovations at recteq, the “Thin Crust Meatlovers with a double dose of garlic butter for dipping is my guilty pleasure after a long day smoking a brisket,” is the way to go.

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Domino’s

Domino’s is a chain you can always count on for deals, good value and consistently quality pizza.

“From the sauce to the toppings, everything is reliable,” says Chef Corrie. “The pan pizza is excellent, and the stuffed crust holds its own, both of which easily beat out their New York-style option.” He adds, “Since they offer such a huge variety of sauces and cheeses, you have plenty of room to experiment. It is the perfect choice when you need to please a crowd with very different tastes.”

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is a fan favorite because you can customize unlimited toppings for one price, get fresh pizza quickly, and enjoy a brand that feels more personal and community-focused than typical chains. It’s a must-have for Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy.

“MOD Pizza makes it so easy for everyone in the family to get exactly what they want,” she says. “I love that they offer artichokes and pesto—my favorite combination that most chains don’t have.” She adds, ” I also appreciate their commitment to diverse hiring, so I know I’m supporting my community every time we eat there.”

Jet’s

Jet’s is beloved for its Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, which has a thick, crispy, cheesy crust and a soft inside that feels different from most chain pizzas.

“Jet’s is known for its Detroit-style pizza, which is thick, crispy around the edges, and heavily topped with cheese,” says Chef Corrie. “It also offers other crust styles, including thinner options.”